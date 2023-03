Local real estate developer Randy Reid recently seized his fifth consecutive weightlifting championship at the National Masters Championships.

Reid’s title was his seventh overall.

Competing in the 65-69 age class, Reid broke the national record in the snatch with a lift of 76 kilograms (167.55 pounds) on his final attempt.

Reid competed in the 89 kilogram weight class (196 pounds), and was also named the Best Lifter in his age group, which consisted of more than 20 lifters.