Waco's Reid claims world title at weightlifting competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — Waco’s Randy Reid claimed another win at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships on Friday.

Reid, 68, competing in the men’s 65-69 year-old division, won gold. He needed a lift of 96 kilograms (211 pounds) in the clean and jerk to take the title. “That’s a lift I haven’t made in four years, but I made it,” Reid said.

Reid bested silver medalist Herve Le Gall of France and bronze medalist Mario Olivares of Chile for the victory.

Brice Cherry

