Waco's Reid claims world title at weightlifting competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — Waco’s Randy Reid claimed another win at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships on Friday.
Reid, 68, competing in the men’s 65-69 year-old division, won gold. He needed a lift of 96 kilograms (211 pounds) in the clean and jerk to take the title. “That’s a lift I haven’t made in four years, but I made it,” Reid said.
Reid bested silver medalist Herve Le Gall of France and bronze medalist Mario Olivares of Chile for the victory.
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
