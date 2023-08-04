For as great as they played on their way to winning the World Series title last summer, the Midway Little League Softball All-Stars actually dealt with more nerves than people might have realized.

It’s completely understandable, really. The stage is massive. The audience is worldwide, and so too is the competition.

But as they return to the Little League Softball World Series again, Midway is not nearly as nervous this time around.

“I think last year we had some people who were going up to the plate with butterflies,” said Midway manager Edward Ramos. “I think all the jitters are out of the way. These girls know what’s at stake, they’re a little more confident. I think the three additions that we do have, they’re good ballplayers and they’re just kind of vibing with everybody else. I think that’s just what it is. Playing on that big stage already, having that under our belt, it’s going to make things easier.”

More confident? More at ease? That could be scary thoughts for Midway’s opponents. After all, last summer Midway overcame one of the youngest rosters in the field by displaying remarkable maturity on its way to the program’s 12th all-time World Series championship. In the championship game against Maryland, Midway dug out of a three-run hole to escape with a 5-4 extra-innings victory.

But, honestly, they really should be more comfortable with this World Series stage this time around. They shouldn’t need sunglasses to shade them from the glare of the spotlight and ESPN’s ever-prevent cameras. That’s because nine of the 12 players on the roster are returning from last year’s squad.

“Everybody is going to know our name, and we’re going to be that one target walking around,” said infielder Clara Becknauld, an incoming seventh grader and one of those returning veterans. “I’m very excited about that.”

They’ve earned the right to enjoy a little swagger. When Midway defeated the Texas East state champion, 6-0, for the Southwest Regional championship on July 27, the skinny Becknauld couldn’t help but revel in the moment. She rolled up her sleeves and flexed for the cameras, a big, cheesy grin creasing her face.

“It’s just something that came out at the moment,” said Becknauld with a smile and a shrug.

Her teammates loved it. Honestly, the bond on this particular Midway team dates back far beyond the summer of 2022. Several of these players have been teammates since they began in their T-ball days, when the bats were as big as they were.

“Most of us have been together since we were little. We have a really good bond with each other,” said outfielder Cami Mitchell.

Added outfielder Taylor Kasten, “I feel like our bond and connection is one of our biggest strengths. The communication we have, how we all get along great together.”

At a practice earlier this week at Midway’s Broughton Fields — actually the last practice at that familiar diamond for many of the girls — a group of five pitchers whipped in fastballs to their teammates crouching near the chain-link fence. Zaneria Hughes handled the bulk of the pitching responsibilities last summer, and she’s back again to spin it in the circle for one last run. But one of this team’s strengths is that it has loads of options.

“We actually do (have options),” Ramos said. “We have girls, I think at any given time the next-person mentality can work with this group. We’re about six-deep. A lot of these girls come out and take advantage of these practice sessions we offer prior to practice. To me, anything you do something for two or three months, five days out of the week, you’ve got no choice but to get better. I keep saying that, but I think it holds true. That depth there is definitely a luxury for us that I don’t think many other teams have.”

Midway will open its World Series action from Greenville, N.C., at 6 p.m. Central Sunday against Winterville, N.C., the Southeast Region champ. Midway can’t wait to get back out there and to play on the big stage, to do something, as Kasten put it, “that I’m passionate about and that I love.”

But the Midway players plan to soak up all the off-the-field moments, too. Mitchell said one of her favorite experiences of last year’s World Series run was meeting the players from the other teams in the tournament, and getting a chance to learn about their languages and cultures. In addition to eight United States teams in the field representing different regions of the country, there are four international teams — from the Philippines, Canada, Italy and Puerto Rico.

It’s really a dream experience, the girls say. And since it will be the last go-round in Little League for many of them, they plan to enjoy every second.

“We just want to make it special,” Becknauld said.

It’s also a dream that has been years in the making. Ramos first started meeting other Midway parents and began plotting for the 12U years when his daughter Ambri was a T-ball player.

It has worked out even better than they all could have imagined.

“When we first came to Midway, I didn’t know a lot of people here,” Ramos said. “But the minute I met a Sean Becknauld or a Chad Brown, we got to talking and we talked about the Little League World Series. We talked about how we had a special group here, and it just kept growing. To see it all come full circle and for us actually be playing at the level we all talked about, it’s a big smile on my face.”