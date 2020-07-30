Lorena teen wins at state rodeo

Wyatt Jones, an incoming freshman from Lorena, was crowned the state champion chute dogger during the Texas Junior High Rodeo Association state competition in Gonzales held the week of June 21-27.
Wyatt competed in six events at the state rodeo, but excelled in the chute dogging event. In the first round he placed second with a time of 2.45 seconds. He took first place in the second round with a time of 1.93. In the short round, he again came in first with a time of 1.68 seconds.
His time of 6.06 seconds for the three rounds and points earned him the title of state champion chute dogger.
He also competed in ribbon roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, team roping and light rifle. Each event had two rounds with the top 15 coming back for the short round on June 27.
The state has 10 regions that compete for top awards at the state finals.
Wyatt is a member of the Texas Junior High Rodeo Association 2020 national rodeo team.
