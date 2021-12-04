Mary Hardin-Baylor takes care of LInfield University, 49-24

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor breezed through their quarterfinal round of the Division III football playoffs, easily handling Linfield University, 49-24.

It looked to be a battle in the opening minutes of the game. The Wildcats of Linfield (11-1) drove 60 yards in 14 plays, with a first and goal at the Crusader’s five yard line. Linfield had to settle for a field goal.

The lead stood for most of the quarter, but UMHB finally answered with a 58-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Miller to Brenton Martin. The extra point was good, and the Crusaders led, 7-3. Linfield had the opportunity to narrow the lead at the end of the quarter, but the Wildcats’ field goal attempt went wide left.

The Crusaders scored the next 14 points of the game in the second quarter, before Linfield was able to finally cross the goal line, cutting the deficit to 21-10. UMHB responded with a final touchdown of the first half, going into the locker room, 28-10.

The Wildcats opened up the third quarter like they did the first, this time managing to score on 30-yard touchdown pass, but the Crusaders responded with two more touchdowns of their own to end the quarter.