The McLennan Highlanders and Weatherford Coyotes split today’s doubleheader, resulting in a split of the four-game conference series between the two squads.

Weatherford took game one 2-1 while the Highlanders (16-7, 2-2) bounced back with an 8-0 run rule win in the nightcap with Stefan Stahl picking up the win on the mound.

In game one the Coyotes scored on a pair of singles and a stolen base in the first inning. MCC responded with a run the bottom of the inning as Cole Dillon brought Ty Johnson in with a single. Weatherford scored the winning run in the seventh when Dayton Tockey doubled, advanced on a groundout and scored on an error.

In game two, the Highlanders scored two runs in the second and added a third in the fourth taking advantage of a Coyote error. Another error allowed MCC to tack on another pair of runs in the fifth. Two more scored in the sixth and a third Weatherford error helped the Highlanders take the run-rule in the eighth.