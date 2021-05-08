MCC completes four-game sweep over Temple

TEMPLE — The McLennan baseball team completed a four-game sweep of Temple on Saturday, taking the opener by a 4-2 score followed by a 5-2 win in the second game.

MCC will host the Region V North Tournament beginning Friday at Bosque River Ballpark, and will take on either Clarendon or Odessa at 10 a.m.

In Saturday’s opener, MCC (37-16, 25-7) used a three-run fourth inning to take control, scoring on a Temple error, a sacrifice fly and an Alex Lopez single.

In the second game, Will Carsten pitched the Highlanders to the win, and then Landon Dorman picked up the save. Ravaughn Morgan went 4-for-5 with an RBI to pace the team at plate.