MCC hoops falter against Grayson

The McLennan Community College basketball teams hosted Grayson College in their season finale at the Highlands. The host teams allowed the visitors to leave with wins. The Highlassies lost, 73-56, while the men’s team fell, 92-77.

In the early game, with the score 2-0 in favor of the Lady Vikings with 6:22 to go in the first half, the Highlassies had an 11-2 run to take an 11-4 lead into the second quarter. Grayson returned the favor of a large run at the end of the second quarter, going 15-0 to lead, 31-20, at the half.

The closest the ‘Lassies were able to get was within eight in the second half.

Raija Todd scored 15 for MCC and Miannah Little scored 13.

In the men’s game, MCC looked to have the game in hand early in the competition, but Grayson over with about nine minutes in the first half and led, 42-37, at the half.

The Highlanders closed the gap to 51-47 in the second half, but that was as close as they could manage.

MCC had six scorers in double digits, with Rayquan Brown pouring in 15. Diego Gonzalez, Isaiah Placide and Kirk Smith, Jr. each scored 11, with Maurice Harvey and Chris Pryor scoring 10 each.

Both teams advance to post-season play, with the Highlassies playing Wednesday with a place, time and opponent to be named. The men’s team will play Wednesday at the Highlands at 7 p.m. with an opponent to be named.