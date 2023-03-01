McLennan Softball came away with a pair of wins over Hill this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark to open conference play. The two wins came in completely different fashion, one a walk-off run rule and the other a come-from-behind thriller.

McLennan dominated Hill in game one, getting the 8-0 run-rule victory in six innings. Makenzi Jenkins got the win in the circle, holding Hill to two hits while striking out five.

MCC opened with two runs in the first, including a solo homer by Sydney Kirby. They added four runs in the fourth and two in the sixth to seal the victory.

McLennan came from behind to defeat Hill 8-6 in game two with Katia Reyes getting the win and Mattie Wolkow picking up the save.

Hill scored four runs in the top of the first. MCC cut the lead with a run in the third on an RBI triple by Rachel Wicker and a run in the fourth on a solo home run by Chesnee Faile.

McLennan took the lead with a five-spot in the fifth and added a final run in the sixth with a solo homer off the bat of Riley Rutherford. Hill attempted a comeback with two runs in the seventh but MCC held on for the win.