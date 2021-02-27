MCC women down Grayson while men fall short

DENISON — McLennan Community College’s Highlassies hoops team must have thought they were in a softball game against Grayson’s Lady Vikings. The ’Lassies used their share of runs in their game Saturday with the Highlassies holding on for a 74-70 win.

The ‘Lassies used a 10-0 run to take the lead midway through the first quarter and began the second quarter with an 18-17 lead. They started the second quarter with a 7-0 run, but Grayson managed to stay close, leading, 32-29, with just under four minutes to play in the first half. MCC used another run—this time a 7-0 run—to regain the lead and enter the locker room ahead, 36-32.

The Highlassies had runs of 8-0 in the third and a 6-0 run in the fourth, while Grayson continued to chip away, even using a 6-0 run of their own, but MCC’s Jaidyn Fontenette made three out of four free throws down the stretch to secure the win. Mersadez Nephew scored 26 for the Highlassies and Mele Kailahi contributed 19 in the win.

In the men’s game, the No. 17 Highlanders couldn’t keep up with Grayson, falling 131-120 in their conference game.

Grayson took control of the game from the start, as they broke open a tight first half and took a 71-49 lead at the end of the first half.