McLennan men slink past Grayson

CJ Hall put on a show to start the game. Hall drained three consecutive 3-pointers followed by a pair of free throws to open the game on a solo 11-0 run. Omarion Smith followed with three consecutive buckets for the Highlanders for a 6-2 run to put McLennan up 17-2 with 15:33 to go in the first half. The Highlanders led by 16, 20-4, with just under 14 minutes remaining before the Vikings began to rally. Grayson cut the lead in half three minutes later, 22-14. A 5-0 run by Dayvaughn Froe put the Highlanders back up by 13 and they led 34-22 at the half.