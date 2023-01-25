 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLennan men slink past Grayson

The McLennan men's basketball team defeated Grayson 67-55 in conference play. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

It was a low-scoring affair between the McLennan Highlanders and the Grayson Vikings tonight at The Highlands with the Highlanders coming away with 67-55 victory.

CJ Hall put on a show to start the game. Hall drained three consecutive 3-pointers followed by a pair of free throws to open the game on a solo 11-0 run. Omarion Smith followed with three consecutive buckets for the Highlanders for a 6-2 run to put McLennan up 17-2 with 15:33 to go in the first half. The Highlanders led by 16, 20-4, with just under 14 minutes remaining before the Vikings began to rally. Grayson cut the lead in half three minutes later, 22-14. A 5-0 run by Dayvaughn Froe put the Highlanders back up by 13 and they led 34-22 at the half.

McLennan held Grayson at bay in the second half. The Vikings trailed by nine, 44-35, with 11:46 to play in the game. That would be as close as they could get. McLennan extended the lead to 18, 64-46, with just under four minutes to play and Grayson couldn’t respond.

Smith and Hall led McLennan with 13 points. AJ Barnes added 10.

