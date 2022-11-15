McLennan women's basketball rolls past Panola

The 17th-ranked MCC Highlassies cruised to a 73-50 win over the Panola Fillies Tuesday at The Highlands.

Saneea Bevley led McLennan with 22 points. Bineta Diatta and Aysia Ward scored 17 and 10, respectively.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Bevley and Chelsea Wooten gave McLennan the six-point lead midway through the first quarter, 8-2. The Fillies rallied to cut the lead to one at 8-7. MCC led 18-14 at the end of the first.

The Highlassies used a 6-0 run to begin creating some distance between the two squads, 29-18, in the second quarter. McLennan extended the lead to 13 on a baseline drive by Miannah Little with 1:31 to go before the half but a last second jumper by Panola’s Avery Young cut the lead to 11 at the break, 36-23.

The Fillies cut the lead to nine early, 38-29, but the Highlassies pulled away. McLennan held Panola at arm’s length throughout the quarter and pushed the lead to 18 going to the final period, 56-38.

The Highlassies opened the final period on a 10-2 run to break away and extedn the lead to 24 points, 66-40. McLennan led by as many as 29 in the period.

McLennan will compete in the Angelina Classic this weekend in Lufkin, taking on Tyler at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Angelina at 3 p.m. Saturday.