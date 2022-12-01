Meet the plundering Pirates: Crawford defense continues to get it right

If your team is playing football in December, then it’s probably doing something right. In No. 3 Crawford’s case, its defense has been doing a lot of things right throughout the season.

Heading into a battle of undefeated squads against former district foe Tolar in the Class 2A Div. I regional final, the Pirates have only allowed 62 points this year, the most of which were given up to the Marlin Bulldogs in a 33-20 district victory.

But numbers can only give a small glimpse into the magnitude of the impact that the unit, mostly made up of juniors, has had on the success of the Pirate squad.

“They’re very experienced,” said Crawford head coach Greg Jacobs. “They understand our schemes. They understand their responsibilities, and they've learned to trust each other. And they play very, very hard. They're very competitive. So, when you put all those ingredients together, along with some really talented players, it makes for a pretty sound solid defense.”

The Pirates play a team game. It’s hard to pinpoint any one superstar on the gridiron on either side of the ball, which is often rare at small schools, where the load is often carried by the talent of a few standouts. But if Jacobs had to put the captain’s hat on anyone specific, his two inside linebackers Camron Walker and Logan Borkowski, along with safety/quarterback Luke Torbert, have made their case to steer the ship.

“Both of them are right around 150 tackles each," Jacobs said of Walker and Borkowski. "I think a lot of the intelligence on defense comes from those two guys, and then on the back end Luke Torbert really makes a difference. Very knowledgeable, understands a lot in the back end and communicates very well with those other secondary players. So, I think those three are really the stalwarts, but there's a number of people in the defense that have made a big impact this year.”

In the trenches, Jacobs notes he’s seen a lot of improvement from week to week. Defensive linemen Lanie Fisher, Kade Bruce, Eli Abel and Jake Stanford have made the difference up front, building the line of scrimmage to make it easier for the guys around them to make an impact. Players like outside linebackers Graham Pearson and Luis Rodriguez as well as DBs Cash Bolgiano, Breck Chambers and Huston Powers and cornerback Trey Dobie have all made contributions to Crawford’s sturdy defense.

And then they turn around and score the points that they refuse to let their opponents grasp.

“I think it helps to an extent with those kids that play both sides of the ball. The majority of ours do,” Jacobs said. “I think they realize some offensive schemes and how those schemes work and I think that comes into play when they get ready to play defense. They're more aware of what could happen based on what they see whether it be personnel or formation or that sort of thing.

"So yeah, I think it helps a little bit. It doesn't help as much as it would a coach, I don't think, but it does make a difference.”

But it hasn’t all been calm seas for the Pirates on defense. They’ve sailed through a few storms.

Most recently in its last two playoff matchups, Crawford has had to overcome some adversity. Facing a familiar opponent in Riesel during the regional semifinal, the Pirates had to fight off a 20-play, 11-minute drive in the first quarter and later made a stand at the goal line during another significant possession. But they didn’t snap.

“We just kept bending and bending but we never broke, and we kept them out of the end zone forced to field goal,” Jacobs said. “We faced adversity against Coleman. They scored on a long drive and fortunately the offense bails us out and then the next thing you know, the defense is really stiffening up. They played well the rest of the game. So that's the thing I'm most proud of is just the team effort that they provide in certain situations.”

More than ability and talent, an important asset for Crawford has been its pride and competitiveness. According to Jacobs, the Pirates take it to heart when they allow their opponents to score, especially at this point in the season.

“It frustrates them when someone does score and rightly so. I understand why because they’ve realized we've had breakdowns somewhere,” Jacobs said. “They care about it and that means a lot.

"When you get to this point, you appreciate all the hard work and commitment that you've made. And that's the thing I stress to those guys every day — all the work that you put in since last spring, since summer workouts, since two-a-days, through the regular season and district. All of that stuff is paying off now. That's where it's worthwhile.”