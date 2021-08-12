 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri drops Robinson at World Series, 5-3
0 comments

Missouri drops Robinson at World Series, 5-3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robinson WS team photo (copy)

The Robinson All-Stars pose for a picture in their Little League Softball World Series uniforms.

 Robinson Little League photo

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Columbia, Missouri team rallied from behind to defeat the Robinson All-Stars, 5-3, on Thursday evening at the Little League Softball World Series.

Robinson, playing in its World Series pool play opener, jumped out to a 3-0 lead when Addison Young and Peyton Richards had RBI hits in the bottom of the first and Lexi Rosillo singled created a run on the base paths in the bottom of the second.

But Ava Hanson homered in the top of the fourth to fuel a four-run rally that put the Missouri team in the lead.

The Robinson All-Stars continue pool play versus New York at noon on Friday. All games are televised on ESPN-Plus.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will an NL East team win more than 1.5 games in the playoffs?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert