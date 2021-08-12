Missouri drops Robinson at World Series, 5-3

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Columbia, Missouri team rallied from behind to defeat the Robinson All-Stars, 5-3, on Thursday evening at the Little League Softball World Series.

Robinson, playing in its World Series pool play opener, jumped out to a 3-0 lead when Addison Young and Peyton Richards had RBI hits in the bottom of the first and Lexi Rosillo singled created a run on the base paths in the bottom of the second.

But Ava Hanson homered in the top of the fourth to fuel a four-run rally that put the Missouri team in the lead.

The Robinson All-Stars continue pool play versus New York at noon on Friday. All games are televised on ESPN-Plus.