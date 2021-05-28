Brice Cherry: Wall of Fame honor fitting for dirt track legend Gene Adamcik

Adamcik went on to study at Baylor, and after graduation he moved to Dallas and became an independent distributor for Pepperidge Farms. Wanting a smaller community to raise his family, he and his wife Mary moved back to Waco in the late 1970s, and Gene couldn’t resist the Speedway’s gravitational pull.

Gene had a grand idea of building the track into a haven for dirt track enthusiasts all over Texas and beyond. Just before the 1981 racing season, he and his old buddy Richard signed a lease on the track. That first season, they had 21 cars on the race docket and just a few brave souls in the stands. Those people were socially distancing before it was a thing. Keeping the gates open was a neverending struggle in those first few seasons.

But Gene poured his heart and soul into promoting the track. He invited folks to races at every turn. For drivers, he acted as the pied piper, drawing them in by the dozens. By 1985, the Speedway averaged 85 cars per week and the stands were almost always full.

“Gene loved that race track,” said Tommy Armstrong, a former car owner and track employee. “He loved the drivers. He loved the fans. He loved everything about it. I always said, if Gene could have figured out a way to put on a race without charging anybody he would have done it. The money factor was never it for Gene.