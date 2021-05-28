Brice Cherry: Wall of Fame honor fitting for dirt track legend Gene Adamcik

Whenever I’m driving to and fro on I-35 and I roll through Elm Mott, I’ll briefly avert my eyes from the traffic in front of me and sneak a peek at the Heart O’Texas Speedway. Every time, I think of Gene Adamcik.
How could I not? For decades, Adamcik was the HOT Speedway. He practically had dirt coursing through his veins. Quickly, no doubt.
On Sunday, Adamcik will be inducted into the Speedway’s Wall of Fame along with four of the venerable dirt track’s other past owners and employees. It’s a fitting honor for Adamcik, who died in 2016 after a long battle with diabetes. And yet in a way it almost feels like not enough. You could christen the track the Gene Adamcik Heart O’Texas Speedway, and it would be most appropriate.
Adamcik grew up in nearby West, and he felt drawn to the siren song of stock car motors from a young age. As a teenager, he and his best friend Richard Rogers regularly attended races at the HOT Speedway. Later he landed what almost felt like a dream gig when he started parking cars for the races while his mother worked the track concession stand.
Eventually he tried his hand behind the wheel. He and Rogers teamed up to drive a ’55 and later ’56 Ford in the Hobby Stock Class, alternating driving duties each week. The car became known as the “Bohemian Bandit,” and it was known for its distinct black and white color scheme.
Adamcik went on to study at Baylor, and after graduation he moved to Dallas and became an independent distributor for Pepperidge Farms. Wanting a smaller community to raise his family, he and his wife Mary moved back to Waco in the late 1970s, and Gene couldn’t resist the Speedway’s gravitational pull.
Gene had a grand idea of building the track into a haven for dirt track enthusiasts all over Texas and beyond. Just before the 1981 racing season, he and his old buddy Richard signed a lease on the track. That first season, they had 21 cars on the race docket and just a few brave souls in the stands. Those people were socially distancing before it was a thing. Keeping the gates open was a neverending struggle in those first few seasons.
But Gene poured his heart and soul into promoting the track. He invited folks to races at every turn. For drivers, he acted as the pied piper, drawing them in by the dozens. By 1985, the Speedway averaged 85 cars per week and the stands were almost always full.
“Gene loved that race track,” said Tommy Armstrong, a former car owner and track employee. “He loved the drivers. He loved the fans. He loved everything about it. I always said, if Gene could have figured out a way to put on a race without charging anybody he would have done it. The money factor was never it for Gene.
“He wanted to put on a show. First, he wanted to give the drivers a good place to race, and he wanted the fans to see a good show. That was what it was all about.”
Under Adamcik’s direction, the HOT Speedway flourished. It became the first dirt rack in Texas to receive a Winston Racing Series sanction from NASCAR. Gene won multiple Promoter of the Year honors, and also co-founded the Texas All-Star Modified Series.
At his heart, he was just a racing fan.
“He’d come into the concession stand after a race and he’d just be beaming,” Armstrong said. “He’d say, ‘Did you see that? Did you see that?’”
Armstrong said that Gene often came over to his house to talk shop. They’d toss around ideas about ways to improve things for the racers or for the fans.
“He’d tell me, ‘Don’t tell me exactly what you think I want to hear, tell it to me straight,’” Armstrong said. “I always appreciated that. Sometimes he’d go with what I said and other times he didn’t. But he always wanted to hear what I thought, wanted to hear it straight.”
I first met Adamcik sometime in the late 1990s, soon after I joined the Tribune-Herald staff in 1998. His genial personality was infectious. He’d visit the Trib offices to place an ad with the advertising department downstairs, then he’d pop upstairs to the newsroom to chat. He was great about letting us know about a special event that the race track might be hosting, or he'd share a neat human interest story about a particular racer.
Mostly, he was just a genuinely nice guy.
And, man, did he ever love racing.
“Sometimes I might be on my way to Dallas or something, and I’d stop by and Gene would be out there sitting in the grandstand just looking at the track,” Armstrong said. “Just staring off at the track, smiling. I’d say, ‘Gene, what are you doing?’ And he’d say, ‘Oh, just looking at the track, seeing what else can be done.’”
The HOT Speedway’s origins date back to 1959, and it’s held its familiar spot off I-35 in Elm Mott since 1966. One of the reasons it has lasted all these years, whereas other tracks have quite literally vanished up in smoke, is because of people like Adamcik.
“We’ve actually got a mini wall there at the track with just his picture on it, and a write-up,” Armstrong said. “He’s looking over the track every night. I miss him. … I loved Gene, and I miss him.”