Heart O'Texas Speedway to honor Wall of Fame class, including first female inductee

The Heart O’Texas Speedway will celebrate five of its most successful racers at its 11th annual Wall of Fame ceremony on Saturday. The illustrious group includes its first woman inductee.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. and is free to the public. Guests will receive complimentary hot dogs, chips, water and soft drinks. The induction class includes Shela Tidwell, Steve Daniel, the late David Granger, David Andrews and Robert Black.

Tidwell is the Speedway’s first female Wall of Fame honoree. She got her start in racing in the late 1960s working with her husband Bob on the Reed Racing Team. She also worked as a judge at both the HOT Speedway and the Hillsboro Speedway. Tidwell then started racing in Powder Puff events, finishing second in the points in 1972.

Her racing prowess took her to tracks in Dallas, Fort Worth, Shreveport, La., Wichita Falls and elsewhere, but she continued to race in Waco regularly until her retirement in 1986. She joins her husband Bob on the HOT Speedway’s Wall of Fame. He was inducted in 2008.