Heart O'Texas Speedway to honor Wall of Fame class, including first female inductee

The Heart O’Texas Speedway will celebrate five of its most successful racers at its 11th annual Wall of Fame ceremony on Saturday. The illustrious group includes its first woman inductee.
The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. and is free to the public. Guests will receive complimentary hot dogs, chips, water and soft drinks. The induction class includes Shela Tidwell, Steve Daniel, the late David Granger, David Andrews and Robert Black.
Tidwell is the Speedway’s first female Wall of Fame honoree. She got her start in racing in the late 1960s working with her husband Bob on the Reed Racing Team. She also worked as a judge at both the HOT Speedway and the Hillsboro Speedway. Tidwell then started racing in Powder Puff events, finishing second in the points in 1972.
Her racing prowess took her to tracks in Dallas, Fort Worth, Shreveport, La., Wichita Falls and elsewhere, but she continued to race in Waco regularly until her retirement in 1986. She joins her husband Bob on the HOT Speedway’s Wall of Fame. He was inducted in 2008.
Daniel started racing in 1976 for the Daniel Shadetree Engineering Racing Team, which has had roots in Waco racing since 1954. He regularly finished in the top five in the points race, and in 1982 he finished in the top 10 in a State Modified Championship Race at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway. He also placed in the top five of the Winston Championship Series. Daniel is the third member of his family to gain this honor from the HOT Speedway, joining his father Tom and his brother Chuck.
Granger won his first stock car championship in 1973, and accelerated to plenty of success in a short time with little funding. He was the original driver and owner of the “0” car, which was nicknamed the Rolling Donut.
Andrews started racing in 1984, and embarked on a prolific run that lasted 28 years. He won numerous features and heat races over the years, including two King of the Hill Championships. He also made appearances at the Bellmead Speedway, Cowtown Speedway, 85 Speedway, Thunderbird Speedway and Crandall Speedway, among other stops. He competed in his last race in 2012, but still gets out to the track to support his son Greg.
Black comes from a racing family as well. He raced for more than 20 years, winning more than 40 features and at least 75 heat races. He set a track record at Forrest Hills Speedway in Louisiana, and frequently would compete in as many as three classes in a single night. Black joins his uncle Rocky as a Wall of Fame honoree.
