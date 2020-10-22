HOT Speedway shifts gears to Fall Classic mode

The Heart of Texas Speedway will host its 23rd annual Fall Classic to close the 2020 season on Friday and Saturday. The event will also coincide with the 5th annual Dwarf Car Nationals.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, and the green flag for racing will drop at 8 p.m., while on Saturday the gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 7. There will be races in all classes, including modifieds, stock cars, sportsmods, street stocks, eco mods, junior limiters and factory stocks.

A number of local racers will be looking to close out season titles in their classes, among them Waco’s Keith Green in IMCA modifieds, Waco’s Jeff Shepperd in Southern sportsmods and Robinson’s Trevor Cogburn in junior limiters.

General admission tickets are $12 on Friday and $15 on Saturday for adults. For more information, visit www.heartoftexasspeedway.com.