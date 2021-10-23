Saroni, Richtrova rule Ironman Waco

Saroni operates a fitness training company in San Antonio called Paragon Training, and is thrilled when he sees other people reach their fitness goals. His wife, Allison, will run the 70.3-mile race on Sunday.

“I’m just trying to help people get faster,” Saroni said. “I’m a big believer that you’re never too slow to get faster. I’m just trying to inspire people, get them motivated, and get them out the door.”

Richtrova came into the race with an impressive resume since she was the 2019 Ironman world champion in the 35-39 women’s age group.

Now competing in the 40 to 44 age group, Richtrova was training for the Kona (Hawaii) Ironman world Championship. But the Oct. 10 race was postponed until February due to COVID-19 travel interruptions.

“I decided to sign up for this one instead,” Richtrova said. “It kind of worked out perfectly.”

Richtrova completed the swim in an hour and 18 minutes before a strong bike ride that went five hours and eight minutes. She finished off the race with a three-hour, 45-minute run.