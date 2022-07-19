Nevin, Pineda drafted on final day of MLB Draft

Baylor rightfielder Kyle Nevin and shortstop Jack Pineda were selected in the 11th and 12th rounds, respectively, on Tuesday, joining Jared McKenzie as the final three Steve Rodriguez-coached Bears to be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Nevin was selected 345th by the Los Angeles Dodgers while Pineda went off the board 10 spots later, 355th to the Kansas City Royals.

Both players announced earlier in the summer that they would be transferring away from Baylor, with Nevin committing to Oklahoma and Pineda to LSU. They will have the chance to accept and sign their professional contracts up to Aug. 1. If they return to college baseball, they'll be draft-eligible again next year.

Nevin, son of interim Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin and brother of Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin, hit .304 in 2022 with 65 hits, 49 RBIs and eight home runs. He’s a .296 career hitter, totaling 128 hits, 74 RBIs and nine home runs during his time in Waco.

Nevin moved into the first base position midway through the spring, filling in for an injured Chase Wehsener and was named honorable mention on the All-Big 12 team.

Pineda was the anchor of the Baylor defense at shortstop during his second year with the Bears. The College of Southern Nevada transfer aided the squad to a nation-leading 64 double plays along with second baseman Tre Richardson.

The Albuquerque, N.M., native hit .300 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs on his way to his second-career All-Big 12 honorable mention. Pineda hit .313 over two seasons in Waco, producing 135 hits, 68 RBI and 11 home runs.

Three selections are Baylor's most in a single draft since 2019, while this marks just the second time BU has seen more than two players picked since 2013.

McKenzie, Nevin and Pineda were three of 47 Big 12 players selected in this year’s draft, the most through 20 rounds in the history of the conference. Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton (seventh to the Chicago Cubs) and Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung (12th to the Detroit Tigers) were the Big 12’s only first-round picks and were followed closely by Oklahoma State pitcher Justin Campbell in the Competitive Balance Round A (37th to Cleveland).

The Big 12 champion Sooners, who reached the College World Series final this year, led the conference with 11 picks and were followed by Oklahoma State with nine and Texas with eight. Longhorns first baseman Ivan Melendez, who was named the Big 12 and national player of the year, was drafted in the second round, 43rd overall, by the Arizona Diamondbacks.