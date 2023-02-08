The No. 10 Baylor men’s tennis squad dropped a non-conference battle against Big 12 rival No. 3 TCU, 4-1, Wednesday night at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Horned Frogs earned the doubles point as Pedro Vives and Sebastian Gorzny started the match with a 6-1 win over Luc Koenig and Ethan Muza on court three. Baylor’s Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz upset the ITA-ranked No. 11 duo of Sander Jong and Lui Maxted 7-5 on court two. The point came down to the top court as the ninth-ranked pair of Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi fell 5-7 to Luc Fomba and Jake Fearnley.

TCU went up 2-0 when No. 17 Fearnley grabbed a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 44 Bass on court one. 117th-ranked Paroulek got the Bears on the board with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jack Pinnington on court two.

On court five, No. 125 Mazzuchi snatched up the first set but ultimately fell, 6-4, 2-6, 1-6 to No. 124 Gorzny. The matches on courts four and six were intense as Velcz split sets with Jong, 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, and Muza was even with Maxted, 7-5, 2-6.

Milo Miladinovic didn’t make it easy for No. 49 Fomba on court three as the Horned Frog clinched the match, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

Baylor will host No. 18 Arizona at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.