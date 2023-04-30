Related to this story

Fritz commits to Baylor

Baylor continued to add players from the transfer portal as former Iowa State guard Danae Fritz committed on Tuesday night.

Bears sign NFL free agent contracts

Picked in the third round by the Cleveland Browns, all-Big 12 defensive lineman Siaki “Apu” Ika was the only Baylor player chosen in the NFL Draft.

