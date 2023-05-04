With the NJCAA Region 5 Tournament on their home field and their new stadium lights shining, the McLennan Community College softball team experienced one of those dud nights that sometimes happen on the diamond.

No. 18-ranked Weatherford College had already beaten No. 9 MCC twice on the Highlanders’ home field this season and did so again in dominating fashion, 9-0, on Thursday night at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders (41-12) lost a doubleheader against Weatherford back on March 15 and returned the favor three days later in Weatherford.

Apparently, though, the Coyotes feel pretty comfortable at Bosque River Ballpark as they won their opening game of the Region 5 Tournament, 2-1 over Cisco Junior College on Thursday afternoon, and then trounced the home team.

MCC coach Chris Berry downplayed the suggestion that there was anything to Weatherford and MCC trading road wins all season.

“What tonight is a product of is youth rearing its head,” Berry said following the run-rule loss. “If we do what we’re coached to do and we catch two fly balls in the outfield, it’s a 1-0 game right now and we’re still playing. That’s freshmen being freshmen. I’ll be honest, it’s one of the fears I had going in how we would respond to this arena. To be honest, we just didn’t respond.”

Weatherford took the lead with a run in the top of the first inning on an infield hit and an RBI double by Lilly Bean.

But the Coyotes (39-14) did their real damage in the top of the third. Weatherford third baseman Averie Gunther led off with a pop up that landed between shortstop and left field. The play wasn’t scored an error because neither MCC shortstop Erin Plunkett nor leftfielder Taylor Meier touched it. It had the same demoralizing effect as an error though.

Bean followed by smacking a line drive that banged off the fence in right field, putting runners on the corners. MCC pitcher Katia Reyes walked Weatherford’s Annabelle Guay to load the bases. But a pop up on the infield and a fielder’s choice that forced out Gunther at home plate got the Highlanders within an out of getting out of the jam.

However, that’s when Coyotes centerfielder Darlene Montoya came up with the game’s key hit. She squeezed a hard-hit grounder that skirted just on the fair side of third base and screamed into left field. That scored Guay and Jacinta Fonoti.

Weatherford’s Jeanette Rios and Lencia Powell followed with a pair of hits that brought home three more tuns and the Coyotes led 6-0.

While the Weatherford offense was posting timely hits, Coyotes starting pitcher Amelia Hatthorn found her groove.

Hatthorn recorded easy out after easy out as she allowed only three baserunners all night in the five-inning, run-rule win. She didn’t strike out anybody, but held MCC to two hits.

“You can’t recognize her pitches very well,” Berry said. “You’re sitting on something and you get something else, but you swing anyway because you don’t recognize it and she gets rolling.”

Weatherford’s Guay reached base on an outfield error to start the top of the fifth and the miscue led to a Coyote three-run rally. Rios and Powell, hitting at the bottom of the Weatherford order, came up with back-to-back run scoring hits again to boost the Coyotes’ lead to 9-0.

The loss sends MCC into the elimination bracket. The Highlanders will face North Central Community College at 1 p.m. on Friday back at Bosque River Ballpark.

“I know we want to win,” Berry said. “It’s a matter of if they can just trust who we are and trust what they do and stay the course. We have the ability to come through this thing. They’ve got to believe that they’ve got the ability to come through this thing and play into Sunday.”