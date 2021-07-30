USA mixed 4x400 relay team disqualified, later reinstated

Well, Waco’s Wil London may get a chance to run in the mixed relay after all.

The U.S. mixed (co-ed) 4x400-relay team was initially disqualified from its opening heat at the Olympics on Friday for passing the baton out of the exchange zone. The Americans, who were assumed to be a medal favorite, used Elija Godwin, Lynna Irby, Taylor Manson and Bryce Deadmon on its heat-winning relay.

But a middle-of-the-night appeal went in favor of Team USA, and they were reinstated, as there was apparently some confusion over where an official lined up some of the runners.

“Mistakes happen,” Godwin said long before the appeal had been filed. “We're human. We do make mistakes.”

That’ll leave the door open for London to race in the final, which is scheduled for 7:35 a.m. Central time on Saturday.

If he doesn’t run Saturday, London’s next chance to compete as part of the 4x400 relay pool for Team USA will come in the men’s 4x4 next weekend. Preliminary heats for that event will begin Aug. 6, and the final is set for Aug. 7.