Jake Blenden is a tough guy to beat.

Blenden claimed the Waco City Golf Championship for the second year in a row over another blazing hot weekend at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. It’s the third city title overall for Blenden, who also won the trophy in 2017.

Blenden carded rounds of 69 and 70 on his way to a winning 36-hole total of 139, two strokes better than Mason Mikeska (71-70—141) and Corbin Null (67-74-141).

Blenden and Mikeska are both former high school golfing standouts from Central Texas, at Crawford and Midway, respectively. Null is a senior at Midway who will play college golf at Baylor beginning in 2024-25.