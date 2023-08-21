Brice Cherry Sports Editor Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Longtime readers, at least ones with good memories, know that I’m not an auto racing fan. I respect those drivers and what they do, and would absolutely label racing as a sport. It’s just not a sport I care to watch.

Besides, who needs NASCAR, IndyCar and Formula 1 when you’ve got Hewitt Drive, Valley Mills Drive and I-35?

If life really is a rat race, then the roads are filled with rodents. It’s crazy out there, y’all. But I don’t need to tell you that.

Many years ago, the objective of a stock car race was simplified to these basic instructions: “Drive fast, turn left.” On our modern-day streets and highways, the mindset is more like, “Drive fast, turn whichever direction you want, but by gosh, never under any circumstances use a turn signal!” Honestly, it sometimes feels as though you’d be safer steering your Toyota onto Talladega Superspeedway rather than nosing it onto Franklin Avenue.

I always thought I didn’t scare easily. Then I became a part-time driving instructor. A few years ago, I went through all the necessary driving lessons with my now college-aged son Cooper. Currently, I’m holding regular lectures and lessons for my 15-year-old, learner’s permit-possessing daughter Millie. Nothing will send your intestines into the spin cycle any quicker than trying to help your teenager successfully navigate interstate traffic. And it’s not so much about them and their relative ignorance as student drivers as it the blatant flaunting of all traffic laws displayed by motorists who absolutely should know better.

We were always taught hands at 10 and 2, right? That’s not really accurate today. It’s more like knee at 6, hands at Fries and Phone. Nobody looks at the road anymore. Why should you, when your phone is so much more interesting? On any given day, approximately 85 percent of motorists who are stopped at stoplights are either (a) texting, (b) playing a video game, (c) sending an email, (d) scrolling social media, or (e) all of the above.

If you’re currently perusing this column via your phone while operating a motor vehicle, I appreciate your readership. I also advise tossing that device to the backseat and picking up at the next paragraph later. It’ll keep. The jokes will still be funny, and you'll be safer.

Of course, you can have both hands on the wheel and both eyes on the road and still be a menace to society. My buddy Chris said that he tells his own teenaged kids, “Just assume that every other driver is out to get you.” Yikes. It’s like the old video game Frogger has come to life. Wait too long, and you’re likely to get squished.

Perhaps the fines for traffic tickets aren’t harsh enough. Here’s an idea. I’d support public floggings as punishment for people who use the turn lane on Hewitt Drive as a merge lane. (I’m only half-kidding). It happens six times a minute, every day of the year. People either don’t care that it’s an illegal maneuver or they’re simply unaware, and both conclusions are unacceptable. It’s only by God’s grace that there aren’t more head-on collisions between impatient motorists and people actually using that lane for its intended purpose.

Now, I’ll fully admit that turning left onto Hewitt Drive and its harrowing stream of oncoming traffic — really, almost any time of day — is not for the faint of heart, nor for the light of accelerator. But take a beat. Take a breath. Wait for your window of opportunity. Then when that window opens, scream through it like you’re Ricky Bobby, you slacker! The rest of us behind you are waiting!

The intestate is an entirely different animal. Did I say animal? More like one of those Jurassic Park dinosaurs. That speed limit sign is just a suggestion box. Using a signal for a lane change is optional. Tailgating is recommended. Honestly, I feel like our vehicles should come equipped with firesuits and roll bars.

Whenever I’m traveling south of Austin and I venture over to the toll road 130 — don’t do this, by the way, you’re much better off staying on 35 — I can instantly feel my blood pressure decrease. Driving on the interstate requires a constant state of alertness, because while you’ll never see a road sign that says “Caution: Moron Crossing,” you absolutely will experience high frequencies of moron sightings.

This is not to suggest that I consider myself holier than thou, fellow motorist. I’ve been known to stretch a speed limit or bend a traffic law over the past 34 years of being a licensed driver. In fact, in my early teenaged years of driving I attended my local Defensive Driving course so many times in order to dismiss a speeding ticket that the instructor once introduced me to the class and said, “And this is Brice … he’s in our graduate program.”

But I also came of age when the speed limit was 55 miles per hour. If Sammy Hagar couldn’t drive 55, how was I expected to do so? Today, through the natural evolution of inflation, the speed limit is 75 on the interstate. Add the extra five miles most troopers will give you as a grace period, and you’re easily tooling along at 80 (while being passed by plenty of fellow drivers). How much faster do you really need to go?

Personally, my lead foot has lightened over the years. And I routinely wear my seat belt, follow traffic laws, use a signal, and employ the left lane only for passing. I’m not perfect, but at least I’m engaged. It’s my responsibility as a driver to not only keep myself and any passengers safe, but the other drivers on the road, too. If only more of us took that charge seriously.

Should you fail to live up to these responsibilities and I’m in a nearby vehicle, I’ll undoubtedly let you know about it. Ah, this may be controversial — my beautiful and brilliant wife and I often disagree on this topic — but I consider the horn to be a useful and vital piece of automotive equipment.

When I’m behind the wheel of a car, you could label me a Horn Dog and I wouldn’t be offended.

The horn may be the most underrated vehicular device around. I’m a big fan.

Too many motorists these days consider the horn as some sort of driving faux pas. They get all bent out of shape if you honk at them, as if tooting your tooter is a sign of bad driving manners.

Get over it. The horn is an absolutely necessary form of highway communication.

Hey, I’m not Gabriel. I’ve definitely blown my horn in anger, in frustration. As we’ve concluded, there are a lot of are not-so-good drivers on the road, and the horn often feels like the best way to inform them of their lack of, ahem, goodness.

But it has infinitely more uses. It’s a form of friendly communication, too. We have some neighbors who are old church friends and if I see them out in the driveway when I’m buzzing by I’ll offer up a soft little “Beep-beep!” to say hello.

It’s also a necessary wake-up call. There are many times where I’ll be sitting behind a car and the light turns green. I’ll wait a beat. Then another. But if the driver is STILL sitting there, unmoving, ordering their lunch on the Whataburger app, I’m going to sound the alarm. You don’t have to lean on it. But a rapid-fire “toot-toot!” works wonders to bring them back to the land of the driving.

Then, obviously most importantly at all, there’s the horn as a safety device. It’s absolutely essential when it comes to alerting and diverting other drivers from doing something thoroughly stupid and dangerous.

Case in point: One day last year I was driving, with Cooper riding in the passenger seat. We were traveling on I-35, in the far left lane, when an 18-wheeler changed lanes from the far right to the middle, directly behind another 18-wheeler. I was in the process of passing the truck when I noticed he still has his blinker flashing. Now, I’m not one to linger in anyone’s blind spot, least of all a semi. When I pass someone, I waste no time doing it. But I immediately leaned on the horn with two long blasts, BLAAAAAAT-BLAAAAAAT!, signaling to the trucker, “Hey! I’m here!” As I was in the process of honking, the truck driver actually turned off his blinker. Cooper asked, “Why’d you do that?” Never one to miss a teachable moment, I responded, “His blinker was still on. I needed to let him know I was here.”

So, stay “horny,” my friends. And don’t be ashamed.