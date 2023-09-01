When the fish aren’t biting, attention can quickly shift from fishing to rock-skipping. But before you give up on the bite, try another form of skipping — bait-skipping.

Fish in rarely-fished waters are usually game for taking a bite at anything that swims by, but those facing intense fishing pressure have seen it all — every bait, lure presentation, retrieval style and speed, and other angling techniques. If you’re trying to elicit a strike from hard-to-please fish, you’re going to have to show them something they haven’t seen before.

Skipping your bait into the water can be just the trick to turn a skeptical fish into a fine dinner. Skipping a bait involves roughly the same mechanics as skipping a rock. You want to roll your arm at a low angle, then snap your wrist at just the right time to bounce a stone across the surface — and the same thing applies when skipping a lure, except you have to use the fishing rod instead of your arm.

The art of skipping is used frequently by those casting under boat docks, trees, shoreline ledges and other structures that overhang the water. Skipping a bait across the water allows anglers to reach further into the shade, which is typically where fish are found.

Bouncing a bait into the hot zone also cuts down on the chances that you’ll spook fish while still getting their attention. A skipped bait enters the water at a different angle and with different movements than one that simply plops in at full casting velocity.

And to a fish that’s been around the block a few times, that little change in lure action can make the difference between a fish that scatters and a fish that attacks.

Skipping baits takes practice, and some equipment is better-suited for the technique than others. Spin-cast and spinning reels are the easiest to use for skipping, while baitcast reels pose the most challenges, especially considering the likelihood of backlash.

If you use a baitcast reel to skip lures, change your reel settings so that when you release the spool, your bait slowly drops to the ground and hits without creating a backlash. Then, make minor adjustments to allow for velocity, wind and other conditions.

You’re never too young or too old to add a new trick to your fishing skill set, and skipping lures can keep you from having to skip rocks for bragging rights.

Yadon ideal guide for Lake Whitney

I’m a pretty lucky guy. Not only do I have people who love me who I love in return, I’m fortunate enough to have a couple of successful careers and don’t have much to complain about. Plus, I’ve gotten to go fishing with legendary fishing guide, friend and regular Tribune-Herald outdoor column contributor Clay Yadon twice within a month’s time.

Last Saturday, my longtime friend and former Central Texan Joey McVey got to slam the stripers on Lake Whitney, and by the time most people got out of bed from a Friday night on the town, we were headed back to shore with a limit of fish.

Yadon put us on a lively and hungry school of striped bass just as the sun was breaking over the horizon, and within the first two minutes after dropping our baits down just above the thermocline, I had boated two fish. Joey was next, and after his three-fish rally, we soon found ourselves with three and four rod tips bending their way down into the water.

Yadon offers full-service trips that include all the bait and tackle you’ll need, and after the trip, he’ll clean and bag your catch. Just bring a valid fishing license, whatever you want to eat or drink, a cooler to take your catch home in, and creature comforts like sunblock — even though most of his trips are wrapped up before the sun gets too overbearing.

If you’re looking for relaxing, laid back fishing, don’t book a trip with Yadon. There are periods of time that you’ll have the opportunity to take pictures, have conversations and text your buddies to make them jealous, but those don’t typically last long before the pandemonium starts up again and you have to decide which bent rod to pick up and start reeling on.

Visit his website and social media pages at Reel Deal Striper Guide Service or call him at 817-219-3707. You’ll be glad you did.

Exhibit patience with topwater lures

One of the most exciting ways to catch fish is on topwater lures. But seeing a fish suddenly and explosively crash your lure can cause such an adrenaline rush that a lot of anglers jump the gun and set the hook prematurely.

Waiting until you feel the weight of the fish on the line before setting the hook will result in more hook-ups. It’s easier said than done, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll hang into many more fish.

Stay alert for dangerous amoeba

Labor Day is traditionally thought of as the end of summer, even though Central Texans know better temperature-wise. But it’s still going to likely find an increased number of folks on area lakes and streams, and if you find yourself out on the water, there are some risks to consider.

Not just the basics about hydration, sun protection and boating safety. There’s another threat in the form of brain-eating amoeba, which killed a person last week who was swimming at Lake LBJ in Austin.

This organism lives in warm water and enters the body through the nose. It’s rare, but almost always deadly.