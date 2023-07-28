In just over two weeks, annual fishing and hunting licenses go on sale, and there’s a variety of licensing options available, so before you click the “pay” button, consider what outdoor pursuits you might be interested in doing over the next year.

The best deal for the money is the Super Combo package, which has been priced at $68 for years and grants hunting, fishing (freshwater and saltwater), and all the necessary tags and endorsements except for the federal duck stamp.

Even if you don’t currently have any hunting plans but have an itch, you never know when somebody will call you up and invite you to a day in the fields or woods — or the coast. Central Texas is rich in wildlife habitat, and even if you’re not after a trophy buck for the wall, a late fall hunt through a river bottom targeting small game can be a good way to spend an afternoon with friends and family.

One of the best bangs for the buck, so to speak, is the Annual Public Hunting Permit ($48), which opens up nearly a million acres of public and private lands to permit holders for walk-in hunts. The TPWD Outdoor Annual phone app has detailed maps of participating properties.

Mike Champagne, Lake Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Waco, has some good news for hunters coming up this season. “We have opened up more land for hunting at Lake Waco,” he said. “The area on the south end of the lake that was previously ‘No Hunting’ has been opened up for public hunting. Roughly 300 acres have been added to what we call the Middle Bosque WMA.”

Dove season opens Sept. 1, and hunters are already tuning up their guns, checking their gear, and sharpening up their shots in preparation for opening day. Unlike a lot of sports and activities, hunting involves life and death decision-making, and irresponsible, careless, and unwise decisions can result in tragedy.

Hunters should always be mindful of their surroundings — including other hunters, nearby homes, livestock, and other things like property lines. Guns should always be pointed in a safe direction, and before taking a shot, make sure the only thing you’re going to hit is that dove screeching across the sky.

Also pick up spent shells, any trash you generate, and properly dispose of carcasses after dressing out your birds. And make sure you don’t cross a fenceline to retrieve a downed bird on the adjacent property.

If you want to take a gamble on winning a new Chevy truck, a Polaris Ranger, a number of hunting and fishing trips, and outdoor gear and merchandise, you can enter the Texas Banded Bird Challenge (bandedbirdchallenge.com) and go into dove season with more on the line than a grill loaded with bacon-wrapped dove.

The TBBC is a research program to study the invasive Eurasian collared dove, which are larger than mourning dove and have dark half-circle markings around the backs of their necks and broad, squared tails. They’re considered pests and compete with native species for habitat and food, and there’s no closed season on them. The TBBC study focuses on the location, numbers, and spread of the birds.

If you’re feeling really lucky, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s drawn hunts offer an amazing variety of excellent hunting opportunities, including for exotics, and a quick Google search will put you on the right link.