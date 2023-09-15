Thanks to some much-needed recent rainfall, the deer-hunting forecast is shaping up to be excellent. According to wildlife biologist Josh Sears, deer numbers are up, and there's been an impressive batch of babies despite the harsh and historic drought conditions we've ridden through over the past couple of years.

"That amazing fawn crop will translate to more great hunting in the future years," Sears said. "The mature bucks suffered some antler decline despite a good start. The 2023 spring was a great one. There were ample amounts of available protein thanks to the forbs and legumes."

"Springtime conditions kick-started antler growth with strong pedicles (antler foundation), and browtines and early mass was evident also," he said.

But a record-setting hot and dry summer hit with full force, and all the forage dried up, resulting in a poor finish for most bucks, according to Sears. "That's not to say they'll be terrible this year, but the time that's associated with late protein wasn't there during the brutal heat wave," he said.

Still, Sears has hope for the future. "The fawn habitat was great because of the early spring rains. This is primarily why we are seeing above average fawn numbers and great turkey numbers as well," Sears said.

He points out that acorns are important entering the fall season, and although he's seen a few small clusters in some very mature live oak motts, there aren't many again this year.

"The few live oaks that are producing acorn mast will be absolute magnets for the white-tailed deer as they ripen and drop which is usually during the archery season," he said.

Archery season opens on Sept. 30 and continues through Nov. 3, followed by the general gun season opener on Nov. 4 statewide.

Dove numbers could get upswing

It'll take a lot more rain to break the drought and get area lake levels back to normal, but grateful Central Texans got a welcome break from the hot, dry throat-grip of summer this week.

The cold fronts that are pushing the rain through should also bring in more migratory birds, and after a slow start to dove season, hunters will likely see more dove and teal in the area.

The 16-day statewide 2023 early teal season in Texas will run Sept. 9-24. The daily bag limit on teal is six, with a possession limit of 18.

Blue-winged teal are the second most abundant duck in North America and by far the most prevalent duck found in Texas during the special early teal season. They primarily breed in North Dakota, South Dakota, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.

Breeding populations declined 19% from last year’s estimate, but the good news is the current estimate of 5.2 million remains above their long-term average, above the 4.7 million bird threshold required to have a 16-day teal season, resulting in no changes to the season length or bag limits for both this season and 2024.

Hall of Fame seeks nominations

The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations of individuals and organizations who’ve made important contributions to fishing in Texas for next year’s induction into the hall of fame. Applications are being accepted through Nov. 1.

“The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is made up of a growing list of 38 individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact on freshwater fishing in the state,” said Dan Kessler, TFF Hall of Fame Committee Chair. “Whether it’s an outdoor writer, pro angler, fishing club or industry leader, we look forward to continuing to honor and recognize everyone helping to make Texas fishing the best it can be.”

The nominees will be evaluated by the Hall of Fame committee made up of anglers, industry professionals, fisheries biologists and organizations involved in Texas freshwater fishing. The committee will choose the inductee based on the following criteria: ethics, leadership and commitment, unselfish contributions to the sport, scope of impact on freshwater fishing and fishing/fisheries management expertise and overall impact. The honoree will be announced in spring 2024 and be officially inducted during a special ceremony and banquet in the fall.

“We are excited to review all of this year’s nominations and welcome the newest inductee into this prestigious group of individuals and organizations that have contributed so much to the world class fishing that Texas offers,” Kessler added.

“Mr. Crappie” Wally Marshall of Anna — the 2023 inductee — will officially be inducted at the annual Hall of Fame banquet this October at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments and promotion of the sport.

Waco fishing legend Charlie Pack was inducted into the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in 2008, and I was honored that he invited me to be on his trip.

In 1996, Pack founded the Tadpole Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that gave more than 50,000 kids the chance to fish. All equipment was furnished, and the annual free day of fishing attracted several thousand attendees. The foundation also maintained a fishing equipment lending library, and its legendary motto was "Off the Sreets and on the Creeks."

I knew Charlie from the time I was a little kid at his annual fish fry parties for his insurance clients, which included my parents, to the days when he and I fished together and filmed episodes for his "Fishin' Country' television shows. Every time I fished with him, I was struck by his expertise, sense of humor, and the fact that some of what he said through his colorful language would likely be edited out and covered up by a musical number performed by his band.

Nomination forms and instructions are available online or by calling (903) 676-2277.