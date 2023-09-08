For decades, youth participation in the outdoor sports plummeted. The average age of people who fished and hunted kept rising, and fewer kids were buying in. There were lots of theories about reasons for the downward trend, and most pointed the finger at technology.

But economic factors over the past several decades is likely the main culprit. Times were harder for everyday families, and parents were put in positions of taking on second jobs on weekends, knocking out family recreation time together. Lots of today’s parents simply weren’t introduced to the outdoor sports and the skills it takes to be successful at them, so they don’t have the knowledge of the outdoor sports to pass on to their own kids, and the cycle continues.

But thank goodness for schools. As parents have struggled, educators have stepped up, and the Central Texas High School Tournament Trail (CTHTT) is a prime example of how good-hearted people can give kids a chance to enjoy a weekend day tapping into one of America’s longest-held traditions — the fishing trip.

When I was a kid growing up in Central Texas, my dad would drop me and a handful of friends off at a lake or pond on a Saturday morning, then head to a cantina to spend a few hours watching the Aggies play football while we honed our fishing skills.

After the game, he’d come pick us up, usually frustrated (it was the late 1970s Aggies I’m talking about, after all), and take us home to clean our catch. But no matter how the games turned out, Dad was always there to drop us off, pick us up, fillet fish, and fry them up. Time after time.

Dad had taught me the foundations of the outdoor sports, and it was my time to develop them on my own. Some people would call it survival skills, which, in recent years, I thought we might have to rely on when COVID came knocking. I felt confident that I could provide if the world didn’t right itself. Thanks, Dad.

Lots of kids don’t have that family support. But flickers of native and pioneer know-how keep on smoldering, and the CTHTT is helping to keep the embers blowing up to flames.

For schools that are interested, registration is now open for the first CTHTT event of the 2023-2024 season, with the first tournament headquarters slated for Lake Belton’s Temple Lake Park.

Tourney organizer Henry Nemec (254-368-0294) says there’ll be five qualifying events throughout the tournament series, “We’re planning tournaments from the Killeen area through the DFW region,” he said.

Lake Waco is on the list in March, and he’s got his fingers crossed that there’ll be enough rain between now and then to have a viable venue here. There will also be a Winter Classic that season qualifiers can compete in for the championship.

Nemec says there’s been an average of more than 70 teams high school teams competing over the years, and they’re expecting more this year with the addition of some new teams and after school programs joining.

Teams are led by boat captains that are arranged by schools. Background checks, waivers, schedules, and other information are available on the CTHTT website, and questions can be answered through his cell phone.

“We try to keep is as simple and basic as possible,” Nemec said, “to get kids out and into the sport of fishing and win some scholarship money.”

Dove kickoff yields mixed bag

Opening weekend of dove season was met with mixed results, but mostly the mixture like you get when you’re hoping to find peanuts and Chex Mix in your trail snacks.

Some hunters saw lots of dove flying, and admitted that if they were better shots, they would’ve limited or come close. Most said the birds were sparse, but they took advantage of what was available within range.

Overall, it’s been a hard year for dove hunting. Stock tanks are low or dry, fields are drought-stricken, and those damned birds are so aerobatic that once the shots start heading their way, they go into Olympic athlete mode.

There were some surprises, though. Jeff Shavers and his group found a flyway near West — close to the Interstate that was near neither a feed nor water source — and as the birds came over the hill, the strong wings hit and slowed them down, making them pretty easy targets. Sometimes, it’s all about location.

The first split of the 2023-2024 dove season runs through Oct. 29, then the second split opens on Dec. 15 and continues through Jan. 14. Visit the TPWD website or download the Outdoor Annual app for more information.