If you’re an old dog and not learning new tricks, then you’re spending too much time on the couch.

Having spent my life working in education and the outdoors, I’m always finding new things that open my eyes a little wider. If you think you know it all, then you’re going to stagnate like a cut-off stream in a Texas drought.

Last week, I took a bank-fishing trip to Lake Waco, and during the course of the morning, I “hit for the cycle” by catching crappie, bass, catfish, and sandies. I know I missed some species, like carp, buffalo, sunfish, and others, but for eating purposes, those are my go-to fish.

I took the obligatory pictures after catching the first of each species, because these days, if you don’t have a photo, it didn’t happen, and after getting home and cleaning my catch (I released all the largemouth in honor of spawning season), I noticed that the picture I took of the bass showed some unusual markings on the fish’s belly.

After consulting with some biologists, it appears that the bass is likely either a Guadalupe bass, a spotted bass, or a hybrid blend of the two. These species haven’t been stocked in Lake Waco, but as with almost anything in life fish find a way of making unexpected things happen.

I caught a lot of Guadalupe bass while living in New Braunfels, and pound-for-pound, they’re some of the best-fighting fish you’ll find. They are thick in the Guadalupe River stretch that ran through town a half block from my house, and although I never caught a really big one, their constant swimming in strong currents built up their strength to the point that it felt like I’d hooked into an NFL linebacker, and the one I caught last week could’ve at least made the practice squad.

I suspect I’ve caught some spotted bass, but those were before cell phone cameras, and they didn’t fight any harder than a run-of-the-mill largemouth.

Fish make their way from one water system into another in a number of ways. One way is through relocation by anglers, which isn’t advised since diseases, parasites, and things like zebra mussels can be introduced into new waters. Another way is via being released through a dam’s flood gates or by floodwaters washing fish downstream. Others end up there naturally, like when wading birds pick up unhatched fish eggs that stick to their feet and get transplanted into the next pond, stream, or lake that they dip their toes in.

I don’t know how this fish ended up in Lake Waco, but I’m not complaining, and in a month or so, if I catch it again, it’s getting a hot grease bath.

Flora running wild

I’m not superstitious, but I still don’t want to jinx things. Recent rains have caused Lake Waco’s water level to rise just over a foot in the past month, and while we still need about 11 more feet of water to fill the lake to normal pool, after two years, we’re trending in the right direction.

Lake Waco is sitting at about 451 feet above sea level, and if you knew the old lake, back when the normal level was 455 feet, you should be able to go back in time and search out all your old honey holes and do pretty well.

But low water levels are serious business, and without a significant infusion of rainfall into the lake and its watershed, authorities will likely increase water usage restrictions for City of Waco Water customers.

I took a recent scouting trip around the lake, and I was amazed and disheartened at the dryness and overgrown vegetation that have set in. There are huge swaths of dry land that typically hold water, and even if the lake filled up in the next week, there’s so much plant growth in formerly submerged areas that it’d be a good while before an angler could drop a bait in without getting snagged.

Of course, the setup is excellent for the lake’s fish species once things get back to normal. The amount of underwater cover will provide plenty of hiding places for smaller fish, as well as ample ambush areas for predator species. It’s a recipe for great spawning and retention, and the results will pay off in more and bigger fish over the next few years.

But for now, it stinks.

White bass update

Now’s the time when I should be writing about all the great white bass fishing in Central Texas streams, but with virtually dry creek and river beds, white bass have been forced to do their spawning in the main bodies of lakes.

However, I’ve been hearing good reports from friends up toward Dallas about limits of whites in the rivers, and on a Friday trip to the area, I noticed lots of standing water in crop fields and ditches, and the streams running under I-35 were full and running.

The purpose of my trip wasn’t fishing, but it might be the reason for my next trip northward.