Outdoors: Adventurous spirit yields plenty of fish

Being afraid of failing keeps a lot of people from experiencing success, and while there are sayings, like, “Nothing ventured, nothing gained” illustrating that notion, sometimes, there’s truth in cliches.
But I’m not talking about anything heroic — just a fishing trip I took on Saturday morning. I loa ed up a kayak and headed out through the fog to Lake Waco with a bucket of minnows, and after playing it safe didn’t pay off, I took some chances and ended up stretching my line a little.
I wasn’t surprised to find high water when I put in, thanks to the couple of weeks’ worth of spring rains that have pushed water levels out of the banks, but it was tough deciding where to fish, with all the newly-flooded habitat.
There were lots of promising-looking spots, but I decided to try some open flats dotted with standing timber since that area had paid off in good numbers of big crappie last time I was out (before the rains).
For the first half hour, if I hadn’t had a bait in the water, I could’ve been charged with loitering, because I was pretty much just sitting there. Playing it safe wasn’t working, so I moved into a creek that has a deep channel running along the shore. There was plenty of shoreline structure, including green vegetation, standing submerged timber, and laydown logs, and I hoped there’d be plenty of fish in there waiting for an easy meal.
It was a more challenging setting, but I was willing to risk a snapped line or two for the chance to catch a fish or two. And the move paid off. (Side note: the minnow selection at the convenience store was pretty poor quality. Several pre-filled bags had dead minnows floating, and even though I picked the bag with pretty lively ones, several died during the trip, and the ones I used for bait died pretty quickly even without getting bitten.)
I set the slip cork stopper to nearly four feet deep, and found very few spots that were shallower, and within a minute of sinking the first minnow next to a patch of lily pads, the cork laid over onto its side, sat back upright, then plunged beneath the surface.
Expecting to find a crappie on the other end, I was taken by surprise when the fish turned and bolted toward the bottom with a strength that measured way out of crappie range. My mind immediately pictured a largemouth bass, worthy of wall-hanging, cruising along with my hook lodged in its jaw. I was planning my trophy photo when I saw the lips of a freshwater drum appear at the surface, a limp minnow dangling from the corner of its mouth.
It was still a good fight, though, and since I have never cleaned and cooked one, I let it go and baited up again. The next bite turned out to be a largemouth that I caught on a mis-cast, and even though it was keeper-sized, I photographed and released it, too — like I did with the rest of them.
Fishing in heavy cover can be tricky, but it can pay big rewards when fish don’t seem to be biting at the old standby holes. The best bass of the day, a 4.3-pounder, came along when I needed a little help from my friends. I had pitched a minnow at a laydown log that was part of a bigger assemblage of timber that had been washed against the bank. As I raised the rod tip to make sure the bait was swimming free, I felt the hook go into the wood.
Instead of popping or pulling to free the bait, I just sat there and loitered for a while, and it wasn’t long before the cork popped to the side and dropped out of sight. I knew I was not only fighting a good-sized fish, but it had the advantage. It could do any number of things to break free, but I quickly moved in and eliminated its angles of escape, then lifted it aboard.
In all, I caught and released a limit of keeper-sized largemouth bass before the sky cleared and the bite changed. I was getting a little hungry and decided to load out and head home.
Just because something is difficult doesn’t mean it’s worthwhile, but when the fish aren’t cooperating, sometimes you’ve got to take a chance and gamble some tackle in heavy cover — because catching big fish is worthwhile.
Free fishing day this week
Not much in life is free, but Saturday is a free fishing day in the Lone Star State. Every first Saturday in June, Texas Parks and Wildlife suspends license requirements for folks fishing in Texas public waters.
It’s hoped that since it’s free to fish, people might give it a try and find out they like it. If you already have a license, the free fishing day is a good opportunity to invite somebody to go fishing with you.
Just because it’s a free fishing day doesn’t mean it’s a free-for-all. Regulations on size and number limits still apply, so be sure to know the restrictions and allowances for the species you’re catching. For example, largemouth and smallmouth bass have a minimum length limit of 14 inches, but striped and hybrid bass have to be at least 18 inches to legally keep. There’s a daily bag limit of five striped bass, but the limit on white bass is 25 per angler per day. Some species have no length or bag limits.
Check the TPWD Outdoor Annual to find all the information you’ll need.
Next week: summer safety tips
With all the fun that comes with summertime outdoor recreation also comes the need for good sense and safety. Combining deep water, heat and sunlight, fatigue, alcohol, dehydration, and other results of too much fun in the sun can not only be painful, it can be deadly.
Tune in next Sunday for some advice for Central Texans and other landlubbers planning to head to the coast this summer.