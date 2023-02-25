The first time I got to go with my dad and uncles on their annual week-long fishing trip, I was given all the crappy jobs, just like a rookie in training camp. One that stands out is after returning to the dock from the first morning's trip, a few of them went back to the cabin to get lunch ready while I stayed back with my Uncle Don to clean the catch.

Dad brought out the electric knife, a bowl for fillets, and a big stock pot. Uncle Don made quick work out of taking the meat off the bones, and after each fish cleaned, he'd drop the scraps into the pot. After he was done, he told me to take the pot down to the creek and dump it out for the turtles.

So the heads, bones, and guts went from the pot into the cattails, and I walked on back to the cabin for lunch. Dad instructed me to wash out the pot and dry it, and after completing the task, I asked where to store it for the evening's fish cleaning.

But instead of hearing, "Put it out on the porch" or something similar, he told me to set it on the stove, and then he proceeded to put a couple pounds of ground beef into it and turned on the flame underneath.

I didn't mind the dirty job of hauling guts, but eating sloppy joes out of the same pot not half an hour afterward was a little tough for me to get my mind and stomach around. Hunger will force you to make choices, though, and I scarfed down a couple while listening to a Rangers game before the afternoon trip.

Those trips taught me a lot of lessons about fishing and life in general, and every spring when the buds appear on the trees, I hear the call of spawning bass. Largemouth bass are hard-fighting, smart fish, and the pursuit of catching them has turned into a billion dollar industry, thanks in part to my predecessor Earl Golding, who was a pioneer in competitive bass fishing.

When water temperatures hit 60 degrees, largemouth bass start to spawn in shallow waters. Best places to find them on the nests are timbered flats and in the backs of coves near vegetation. Males move in first and build the nests, then females arrive and lay their eggs. Bass are fierce protectors of their nests, and will attack just about anything they deem as a threat.

A variety of baits can be effective during the spawn, but I prefer soft plastics bounced along the bottom. Working a worm or lizard near active bass beds is a winning strategy, and if the water is clear enough, anglers can use polarized sunglasses to pinpoint exactly where nests are and watch their bait being hit.

The period prior to bass actually spawning is known as the pre-spawn, when fish are staging in deeper water near where they'll lay and protect their eggs. Find a good-looking spawning area and locate a nearby channel or drop-off and target the deeper water. As water temps warm, bass will move back and forth from deep to shallow to feed.

During the pre-spawn phase, bass are actively feeding to build the energy they'll need to lay and protect their eggs from predators. My top-producing lures are stickbaits like a Texas-rigged Yamamoto Senko, which presents a natural look and won't get snagged on submerged logs or in vegetation. These perform better in clearer water – maybe the fish don't care one way or the other, but I like being able to see this particular bait as I'm working it back in.

Spinnerbaits are versatile lures that can be fished at a variety of speeds and depths, from near the surface, lower in the water column, and all the way near the bottom. I've even had success bumping spinnerbaits along the bottom like a plastic worm. Diving crankbaits will also cover a lot of water, and you can fish them using a number of presentations, from pop-and-settle to straight retrieving, and more. Use your imagination and find what elicits a strike, then stick with that approach.

Bass use structure, and pre-spawning bass are no exception. Look for grass beds, timber, rocks, and other underwater features that allow bass to hide near and ambush their prey, and the excitement of a big bass destroying a topwater lure on a cloudy day is hard to match in fishing.

A useful bass-fishing lesson I learned on those trips with my dad and uncles is that if you get a bite and miss the hook-set, make the next cast using a different lure. Fish don't have very much in the way of brain size, but they've got strong survival instincts and are wary fish, and will sometimes shy away from the same bait being thrown right back at them.

There's an ethical debate among anglers about catching and keeping bass from the nest. Some people contend that taking egg-laden fish home to the skillet negatively impacts the future population of bass in the lake, while other folks say that the difference is insignificant. I typically release spawning bass, but will keep other species during their spawning seasons.

If you don't have a boat or kayak, fishing from the bank during the spawn can still land you some good catches. You may have to walk for a while to find a good spot, and it's smart to use stealth in approaching a good-looking spot as to not spook the fish. Make sure to have a valid fishing license and know the length and limit regulations for whichever species you're targeting.

The rain, the lake and other things

If you're looking to launch a boat at Lake Waco, the ramps at Koehne and Midway parks, Speegleville Campground, and the Lacy Point and Flatrock access areas are open.

The lake's normal pool level is 462 feet, and currently, it sits at 451, which is four feet below the previous normal level before the 2003 expansion. It's 57.5 full, and authorities are likely to further restrict water usage unless we get significant springtime rainfall.