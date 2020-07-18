Outdoors: Being outside doesn't necessarily mean being out in the hot sun

I remember Texas fishing legend Charlie Pack telling me that the main reason parents don’t take their kids fishing is that the parents never learned how. Plus, he added, “What parent wants to go out and look like a fool in front of his kids?”
These days, it’s getting more and more obvious that the virus is winning – bars, restaurants, and other places are being shut down or are back under stricter operating guidelines. Schools are postponing their start dates, and Governor Abbott is considering more severe restrictions, even talking about another shutdown if current measures fail to turn numbers around.
Back during the spring shutdown, among the few activities still permitted under the order were fishing, biking, and other outdoor pursuits, and there was a noticeable increase in the number of people along the shorelines of area lakes and rivers. It was also a time when you were more likely to find toilet paper on a shelf as you were to find a fishing pole or bicycle in stock.
July and August are typically the hottest months of the year in Central Texas, so it’s smart to arrange outdoor plans to fit into more comfortable times of day. Early morning and early evening – and overnight – fishing and biking trips are a lot easier on your body and soul than standing in the mid-afternoon blast furnace that typifies our summer weather.
If you want a bait that’ll catch just about anything that swims in Central Texas waters – including fish, reptiles, and amphibians – your best bet is a night crawler. These are available in stores, and if you know good spots to dig, you’ll find plenty of free ones underground. Look for areas near water, under shade trees, and beneath logs or rocks.
A quick Google search will show you how to rig a pole. There are different types of knots, but the Palomar has never let me down and it’s relatively easy to tie. When looking for a place to fish in summer, it’s good to target areas with things like vegetation, rocks, timber, or man-made structures like piers or boat docks. Fish tend to stay close to submerged structure for comfort, protection, and preying on smaller creatures.
If you’re going to be in the sun for very long, sunscreen and water are vital, and during low-light conditions, insect repellent will keep your focus off of bugs and on the fish.
Here comes dove season
It’s about the time of year when hunters start knocking the dust off of the shell boxes and turn their eyes to the skies.
Dove season 2020 is only six weeks away, and if you’re a wingshooter, a dove hunt might be just the thing to pop a little taste of normalcy into your dove hole. Current licenses will expire on Aug. 31, and new ones will be available beginning on Aug. 15. There are a number of ways to purchase a license, and a variety of hunting and fishing license packages from which to choose.
Centex wildlife biologist Josh Sears says he’s already seeing lots of resident birds, and good activity around dusk and dawn, adding that the sunflower crop is phenomenal this year.
Sears stresses the importance of getting your gun and other gear in shape for shooting. “Breaking down your shotgun and cleaning all components is essential,” he said. “Also, target practice with some clay birds always helps to get that muscle memory back. Shooting moving targets that simulate dove in flight will sharpen those eye to hand to trigger skills, as well. The practice will put more birds in your bag and more jalapeño poppers on the grill.”
Sears doesn’t stop at just tuning up his gun and hand-eye coordination, either. “I’m a very strong advocate of quality gear, especially when it comes to footwear, and I use dove season as a training and conditioning program for bow season,” he said. “Feet must be in good condition going into dove season, because they will take a pounding through January.
Another thing Sears does before the season starts is a little out of the ordinary for many hunters. “Here’s where I get jokes,” he says. “Every year before dove season, I get the biggest and baddest pedicure available. I know it sounds funny, but let me tell you, my feet work in the woods even late in the season.”
Dove season opens on Sept. 1.
Thermoclines and bass
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon has been beating the heat by loading his fish box with early limits lately, and says that if you pay attention, you can hit the fishing jackpot.
“The thermocline is setting up between twenty-five and thirty feet,” Yadon said. “What that means for fishing is that you can’t keep baits alive below that line.”
The thermocline is the area separating warmer, oxygenated water from the cooler, oxygen-deficient water below, and this time of year, stripers, which prefer water temps of around 55 degrees, are willing to sacrifice some oxygen and food for comfort.
“What they’ll do,” Yadon said, “is hang below the thermocline, then come up to feed. It’s a waiting game. You can mark a school on the graph, and then as soon as they come up above the thermocline, it’s on.”
He says a well-defined thermocline makes it easier to find where the fish will be, and as it becomes more stable, fishing should improve even more.
Central Texas lakes are teeming with schools of white bass, along with small stripers and hybrids, right now, and when you see a school rise to the surface and start thrashing, you’ll think the water has gotten so hot that it started boiling.
When fish are surface-feeding, just about any bait you throw into the school will result in a strike on almost every cast. These feeding frenzies are among the most fun fishing you can find anywhere.
When you’re fishing a lake with stripers and hybrids, you should familiarize yourself with their identifying characteristics so you’re not keeping undersized fish. That can be an expensive mistake, and whites, hybrids, and stripers typically school up together this time of year.
Fire starting for dummies
It doesn’t take thousands of dollars of equipment to catch fish. Success is more about who’s doing the fishing than the gear they’re using. The same applies to a lot of things. My friend Tino Rodriguez, for example, would let his opponents pick out a pool cue for him to play with. They’d choose the worst looking ones could find – cues that were missing tips, bent in several different directions, cracked, or barely holding together – and in the end, it didn’t matter. He’d STILL take my money. I mean “their” money.
The same can be said for fishing gear, more or less. With the basic tools, a knowledgeable angler can out-fish a novice who’s using the best equipment just about any day. Recently, I wrote a piece featuring a fire-starter tool that lived up to its manufacturer’s billing, and since then, I’ve received some emails asking more about it.
I let the folks at Pull Start Fire know about the reader interest in their product, and they’re kindly sending along some kits that I’ll be giving away through an email drawing.
These fire-starter packs are about the size of a chalkboard/whiteboard eraser, and are guaranteed to safely and easily start a fire within seconds that’ll burn for at least 30 minutes – even in the rain, 200 mile-per-hour winds, or when using wet wood.
They’re a great addition to a camping trip, overnight fishing trip, or as part of an emergency kit. I put it to the test by using one to light a bonfire, and just one pull of the ignition loop was all it took.
If you’re interested in trying one out, send an e-mail to nafeoutdoors@gmail.com, and put the word “drawing” as the subject. Include your name and contact information in the body, and I’ll notify winners by Aug. 1. I’ll also arrange a safe way of getting prizes to winners.