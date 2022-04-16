Outdoors: Being schooled on hybrid bass

I forgot to take my lunch to work one day last week, but instead of buying a crappy fast food meal, I decided to eat some of the snacks I keep on hand in the glove box and spend my time at the lake watching the waves splashing into the shore and maybe doing a little bank fishing.

About the time I was parking, I saw a guy coming off the lake and hitching his boat to the pier, and as he was walking up the ramp to get his truck backed in, I got out and asked him how he'd done. A smile broke across his face and he said his arms were tired.

Joel Finch fishes Lake Waco at least once a week, and more if he's able to find the time. He's the owner of Tex Star Rustic on Lake Air Drive, and he calls his fishing trips his "exhale" from the world.

That day, he had located a school of hybrids that had pushed a school of shad against a secondary point, and sat there and caught fish after fish after fish. "There were only a few casts that didn't result in a bite," Finch said.

It's not unusual to get into schooling sand bass and catch fish on nearly every cast – and if you tie two baits on the line, it's pretty common to reel in two at a time – but getting into a school of larger hybrids ramps up the excitement even more.

Hybrid-striped bass were re-introduced to Lake Waco as part of a comprehensive, multi-agency plan to improve the quality of the City of Waco's drinking water, and years later, not only does the tap water no longer smell like a dead, muddy fish, but the lake is clearer and the fishing is so much better that you no longer have to travel out of town to catch the big ones.

Something always lurking

The Egyptian mummies are pretty impressive, but they can't hold a candle to the simple scorpion. I was fishing a stock tank one full-moonlit night with my friend Mark Terry a few decades back when we looked down at the rocky bank and saw a bunch of little glowing objects moving along by our feet. On closer inspection, we realized that we were seeing scorpions.

These creatures' exoskeletons contain a thin, transparent film called the “hyaline layer” that fluoresces under light, and even after hundreds of millions of years, the hyaline layers of fossilized scorpions will still glow when exposed to a black light.

Of course, it's the scorpions you can't see glowing that are the most dangerous, which I learned the hard way a few years later.

If you spend enough time fishing, hunting, hiking, camping, gardening, or otherwise in the Central Texas outdoors, you're bound to get stung or bitten by something, thanks to the numerous mosquitoes, spiders, ticks, and other irritations that are around.

It's a good idea to do a body check after spending any time in the woods or along the shorelines, and pay particular attention to those embarrassing, hard-to-see areas when checking for ticks.

Banking news, fishing-style

Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King's Catfish Punch Bait) says it's time to go to the bank. "I love bank fishing, and with water temperatures finally warming up enough, the catfish are moving into the shallows," he said.

His bait of choice is his namesake Suki Gizzard bait punched onto a #2 Eagle Claw treble hook and framed up by his signature Danny King's catfish rods. "We're catching good numbers of fish weighing from three to six pounds,", said King, "and my biggest last week went twelve pounds. I also broke off some big ones in brush and trees."

He's also hearing from some crappie anglers reporting that they've hung big catfish, but says the light gear was no match for the big cats lurking near the crappie. "The cats are hanging under the crappie, eating them and everything else, and if you float a cork in there with some punch bait, you'll be surprised how many you can catch."

Is there such a thing as a shark moon?

For years, I've heard people blaming the full moon for the bad behavior of others, but I've known some of those folks they're talking about, and most of them tend to act like jerks no matter what phase the moon is in.

A recent and ongoing study shows, though, that there's some correlation between the full moon and shark attacks on humans. According to the study, there's an increase in people being bitten during the full moon phase, but the reasons are still uncertain. Most attacks occur during the daylight hours, so it's not a matter of brighter nights, but scientists instead suspect that the upticks are related to tidal or magnetic factors.

We need rain

As Johnny Cash might ask, "How low's the water, Mama?"

Central Texas is having a dry rainy season, and even though local weather forecasters try to keep our hopes up by dropping a few possible chances on the extended forecast, the prospects of some good, drought-busting rain events are not materializing.

We're currently six inches below average on rain for the year, and Lake Waco is more than five feet down from the normal pool level.

I learned to fish Lake Waco before the 2003 pool rise, so I'm just hitting all my old haunts to catch fish, but we need some rain in a bad way.