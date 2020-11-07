Outdoors: Beware of the dreaded cormorant?

Not much in the world is going the same as it was a year ago, but one thing that’s not affected by Covid is the striper bite at Lake Whitney. They’re doing the same thing they’ve done for years, and striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) is there every day to check on them.

With water temperatures in the upper 50s and dropping, Yadon says things are setting up for an incredible run of action. “As the temperature creeps down, the fish will kick into egg-production gear for the April spawn, and that means they’re going to be about food, food, and more food,” he said.

“They need lots of calories to grow their eggs, so they gang up in huge schools and eat up everything you put in front of them,” said Yadon. “I love it when they do that.”

He’s still catching most of his fish on live bait, but artificial baits are starting to produce, and he’ll transition over to lures in the next couple weeks. Best bets are humps and channel edges, and if you keep your eyes open, you can locate schools of feeding fish by watching for gulls and other birds swirling and dive-bombing down into the water to gulp down shad and other baitfish being chased to the surface by stripers, sand bass and other predators.