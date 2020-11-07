Outdoors: Beware of the dreaded cormorant?

I first became aware of a lot of things while careening through my adolescence back in the 1980s. We won’t get into all the discoveries I made back then, because some of them had little connection with the outdoor sports and wouldn’t be relevant, and certainly wouldn’t be actionable after all these years.
One thing that did catch my attention back then was a bird called the cormorant. Suddenly I went from being completely unaware that cormorants existed to being concerned that they’d wipe out fish populations in the lakes, streams and ponds that I loved.
My friends and I had just gotten over our worries about the killer bee invasion, and were just learning about a thing called the fire ant, and all of a sudden, a bunch of sea birds show up to mess up my fishing. Sort of like a preview of 2020.
What were these birds that seemingly came out of nowhere and had anglers across the state talking? Had they been here all along and suddenly decided to wreak havoc on Lone Star fisheries?
Buck up, it’s deer season again
It’s nice to have a deer season opener that actually feels like an opening day. I remember some years when the weather made it seem closer to July 4 than Thanksgiving, but Saturday’s opening of the general white-tailed deer season dawned with chilly temperatures and a bluebird sky.
Predictions for this season’s prospects have been favorable for hunters, who should find good numbers of 5-6 year old deer that have not been overly-stressed by drought conditions and other challenges that would impede body and antler growth. Of course, a hunter still has to make a good shot for success, but the opportunities should be plentiful.
I heard from a handful of folks who were afield on Saturday, and most had seen decent to good numbers of deer, but none had decided to pull the trigger, preferring instead to use the day as more of a scouting trip in the hopes that a better selection would present itself next time around.
The general season runs through Jan. 3, followed by a special late season that stretches until Jan. 17. Other animals and birds in open season now include Rio Grande turkey, Quail, dove (North Zone), duck (South Zone), and snipe. Yep, snipe.
Overall cooler temperatures have sent most reptiles into low-power mode, with few lizards and snakes to be found, but they’re still around, and will take advantage of asphalt, concrete, rocky trails, and other surfaces that absorb and retain heat, so watch your step when rolling the trash cans out to the curb after dark. Not many of our scaly neighbors go into full hibernation, especially not when afternoon temps are still kissing the 80s.
Stripers biting at Lake Whitney
Not much in the world is going the same as it was a year ago, but one thing that’s not affected by Covid is the striper bite at Lake Whitney. They’re doing the same thing they’ve done for years, and striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) is there every day to check on them.
With water temperatures in the upper 50s and dropping, Yadon says things are setting up for an incredible run of action. “As the temperature creeps down, the fish will kick into egg-production gear for the April spawn, and that means they’re going to be about food, food, and more food,” he said.
“They need lots of calories to grow their eggs, so they gang up in huge schools and eat up everything you put in front of them,” said Yadon. “I love it when they do that.”
He’s still catching most of his fish on live bait, but artificial baits are starting to produce, and he’ll transition over to lures in the next couple weeks. Best bets are humps and channel edges, and if you keep your eyes open, you can locate schools of feeding fish by watching for gulls and other birds swirling and dive-bombing down into the water to gulp down shad and other baitfish being chased to the surface by stripers, sand bass and other predators.
Yadon reminds anglers to stay calm when approaching the swarming birds and schooling fish and approach with stealth. “Cold water is denser than warm water,” he said, “and sound travels better in dense water. Stripers are easily spooked by noise, and if you come in fast with your big motor, you’ll scatter the fish and become instant enemies with everybody in the area.”
Yadon says that, from one end of the lake to the other, Whitney is full of 17-inch stripers, and that in the next handful of months, they’ll be keeper-sized, which should give folks another reason to look forward to 2021.
If you’re looking for a great gift for the angler on your shopping list, you can’t go wrong with a guided trip with a professional guide. That’s not intended as a hint to anybody in particular, but I can’t help how people interpret things I write.
