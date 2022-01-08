Outdoors: Boyd's photos tell the story

But this year's event has been canceled, just as last year's was, and Bailey is unsure if he'll ever get to put it back together. Not only has the event's venue been rebuilt with higher rental prices, the threat from COVID is too great to put people who are already vulnerable at risk.

The event drew thousands of people from across the state to the Heart of Texas Fairground complex to take part in a day of trout fishing, music, food and drink, dancing, carnival-style games, and more – all to celebrate and serve people with physical and mental disabilities.

Each attendee was paired with a volunteer who teamed up for the day, and after spending a little time there, the disabilities blurred away and it became a party. Meanwhile, families, service providers, and other caretakers could make connections with a network of agencies and support groups to help improve the lives of the people they cared for. It was truly an inspiring event that spanned generations.

You can search the event's Facebook page to find videos from prior years to understand why it was so important and why it can't be held during the pandemic. It was a shoulder-to-shoulder, high-energy party that would be unwise to host during the current outbreak, and as much as it pained Bailey, he had no choice but to cancel.