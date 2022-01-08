Outdoors: Boyd's photos tell the story

Brian Boyd goes hunting almost every day of the year. But he doesn't do the kind of hunting that comes to most people's minds – his instrument of choice isn't a weapon; it's a camera.
Boyd's nature photography is world-class, and whether he's shooting in the Rocky Mountains or along the shores of Lake Waco, the images he captures and produces are better described as art than pictures.
He is best known for his work with Lake Waco's bald eagle population, and not only has he taken thousands of shots of them since the first nesting pair appeared after the lake's pool rise in 2003 which added seven feet to the old level, he's also been instrumental in looking after them in their times of need.
Occasionally, a storm will blow through Central Texas and destroy an eagle's nest, and Boyd's quick reaction back in April of 2019, after two eagle chicks were injured after falling out of their damaged nest, led to one of them surviving and being rehabilitated at a facility in San Antonio before returning to Lake Waco to be released back into the wild. The other young eagle did not survive its injuries.
When he's not traveling, Boyd can be found nearly every day at Lake Waco, and he has built a collection not only of the lake's eagle population, but also a variety of other birds, reptiles, deer, and other wildlife, and a good and growing number of his works have been featured in this column.
Last week, Boyd said he saw several different pairs of bald eagles, as well as two juveniles. "They're all doing great and looking healthy," he said. "They always get active before nesting season, which is going on now."
He says finding the nests can be tricky, but they always build close to a water source. He said the last one he saw on Hog Creek was destroyed in a storm, but added it's likely they've already rebuilt another one nearby. "All they need is a good tree to build in," Boyd said.
Boyd estimates that between eight and 10 bald eagles live around Lake Waco today, and says that when a juvenile reaches mating age (around four years), it'll pair up with a mate even if it has to fly a hundred miles to locate one.
With all the walking through heavy brush and high grass to get those amazing shots, Boyd also regularly encounters other creatures, and routinely finds rattlesnakes along his path. "They don't really hibernate," he said, "they just try to stay warm on cold days by sunning themselves on rocks and pavement. Fortunately, they're sluggish on cold days, which gives me a second or more to jump out of the way."
Cancelled event again
For the past 20 years in the middle of January, I've dedicated space in this column to promoting the Really Big Fishing Event for Really Special People, which former McLennan County Constable Travis Bailey hosted for more than three decades.
But this year's event has been canceled, just as last year's was, and Bailey is unsure if he'll ever get to put it back together. Not only has the event's venue been rebuilt with higher rental prices, the threat from COVID is too great to put people who are already vulnerable at risk.
The event drew thousands of people from across the state to the Heart of Texas Fairground complex to take part in a day of trout fishing, music, food and drink, dancing, carnival-style games, and more – all to celebrate and serve people with physical and mental disabilities.
Each attendee was paired with a volunteer who teamed up for the day, and after spending a little time there, the disabilities blurred away and it became a party. Meanwhile, families, service providers, and other caretakers could make connections with a network of agencies and support groups to help improve the lives of the people they cared for. It was truly an inspiring event that spanned generations.
You can search the event's Facebook page to find videos from prior years to understand why it was so important and why it can't be held during the pandemic. It was a shoulder-to-shoulder, high-energy party that would be unwise to host during the current outbreak, and as much as it pained Bailey, he had no choice but to cancel.
COVID has reminded us that we're not really in charge of all that much, but watching those videos of the dance floor, trout tank, games, and other activities, and knowing we can do more to get back toward normal, fired up my anger.
We can do better than we're doing, and the sooner we start listening to our doctors for medical advice, the sooner those folks can get back to the dance floor and trout tank. I don't know that much about the Bible, but I remember that Jesus called on people to love our neighbors, and now would be a good time to follow those words.
For now, those of us who were fortunate enough to attend the Really Big Fishing Event for Really Special People can tap into our memories and be thankful that Travis Bailey and friends gave us nearly 35 years of good times and invaluable support of disabled folks in Texas.
And maybe we can fill the trout tank and fire up the PA system and barbeque pits again next year.
Catfish info
Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King's Catfish Punch Bait) says the cold snap pushed water temperatures back down, and if things stay stable, the catfish bite should stay strong.
"Blue catfish are on a feeding frenzy," he said, "and now's the time to catch those trophy blues." He said you can find them in a lot of places, but he's going to be fishing in 4-8 feet of water off of points and back in the necks of brushy creeks.
Lake Waco continues to challenge catfish anglers, but those with the skills, know-how, and patience are coming away with some quality catches.
If you're looking for some salt and sand action, the stretch of beach from Corpus to Port Aransas is rewarding surf fishermen with good numbers of pompano. Locals recommend a double drop rig with 2/0 and 3/0 circle hooks baited with Fishbites and shrimp.
Somewhere over the rainbow
Don't forget that there are thousands of rainbow trout swimming around in Central Texas that are ready for catching and cooking. Texas Parks and Wildlife fisheries biologists regularly stock community lakes, streams, and other waters with trout each winter, and they're not only scrappy fighters, they're also tasty to eat.
They're pretty easy to catch – if you know how to catch panfish, you can catch trout. The tackle and rigging and baits are about the same, and unlike the old days when you had to drive 10 hours before hitting the first trout stream or lake, most folks in the Waco area are within a 10 mile radius from some hungry trout.
If you don't like fishy-tasting fish, then you'll probably like trout, which is mild in flavor. I generally prefer most fish either deep-fried, grilled, or pan-seared, and to me, it's hard to beat a mess of trout cooked in a cast-iron skillet on the stove.
I mix up some spices – usually garlic powder, paprika, salt, pepper, and some dried lemon peel, then apply the mixture to the fish. Next, give them a light coating of flour to add some crispness, and then cook in some olive oil for about three minutes per side.