Outdoors: Break out the orange gear, archery season is here

I grew up an Aggie. When I was born, I went home from the hospital to a house that was located a few blocks from the A&M campus, and right across the street from the drill field where the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band practiced its halftime drills. Some of my earliest memories are of my Mom pushing me across in the stroller to watch and listen, and I even got to bang the drums and blow the horns during their breaks.
My haircuts were Aggie-style flat-tops, and until I was about 6 years old, I didn’t think my hair was capable of growing any longer than about ¾ of an inch. I went to yell practice, Bonfire, and football and basketball games, and once during a particularly bad football practice, when my dad had me dressed in an Aggie uniform, a flabbergasted Gene Stallings walked over to us and asked if I’d like to try out for linebacker.
I continued the family tradition and attended A&M while my wife completed her teacher certification program there, and I continue to stand through the entire game even if I’m watching on TV from home.
So the opening of deer season, when I’m forced to wear orange, is a little difficult for me.
Archery season for white-tailed deer and wild turkey opened on Saturday, and if biologists are correct, hunters should find plenty of quality targets as they sit in their blinds and stands wearing their hunter orange caps and vests.
Wildlife biologist Josh Sears says there should be an abundance of deer, thanks to ample rainfall in the spring and early summer, making great conditions for antler development and fawn growth.
He’s also noticed something out of the ordinary — lots of live oak acorns prematurely falling to the ground. “I’m not sure what this means,” he said, “for this food resource that was available throughout the entire season last year.”
Factors like rain or high winds will cause acorns to drop, but not in the kind of numbers that he’s seeing. “My guess is that as the cup was forming in August, there was a dry period that stunted the cups. Then, as higher than normal rains fell in September, the weight of the acorns may have exceeded what the cup could support,” he said.
If this year’s acorn crop falls from the trees early this year, that would create a scenario where deer would be more reliant on feeders and food plots later in the season, making the prospects of finding a deer in your sights a lot better.
Sears says that another possibility would be that deer would move into areas where other types of oak trees and acorns are located. “Places with other acorn producers like post oaks or chinkapins could see an uptick in deer moving in to feed," he said.
Archery season continues through Nov. 6, and the general gun season opens Nov. 7. Dove season continues through Nov. 1 and the second split runs from Dec. 18 through Jan. 14 in the Central Zone. Duck season also features two splits, and the North Zone dates are Nov. 14-29 and Dec. 5-Jan. 31.
Coastal fishing looks promising
Former Central Texas broadcaster and current coastal denizen Tyler Thorsen (Lago in the Morning on www.us947.net) says the surf has been great for fishing as the finger mullet migration has begun.
“Slot and oversized reds, bluefish, Spanish mackerel, trout, and lots of blacktip pup sharks just over 24 inches are being caught,” Thorsen said, “and the pompano are beginning to show up.”
The south and north jetties at Port Aransas have been great for bull reds and a few snook, and he expects king mackerel and jacks to show up soon. “Inshore tides are still high, but the fishing is great for redfish and trout,” Thorsen said,“ and earlier this week, reds and black drum were in the skinniest water you could find in Baffin.”
Offshore trips are good for vermillion snapper and blackfin tuna as long as there’s not a tropical system hammering down.
(Really) don't mess with Texas
It takes planning and execution to transport your outdoor gear to and from your vehicle, and I consider it a win if I can get everything from one place to the other in a single trip.
But normally, I’m packing so much stuff that a second trip is necessary, especially if a hunting or fishing trip has been a success. Another reason to make a second trip — that a lot of people don’t follow through on — is making a sweep of your area to bag up your trash and dispose of it responsibly.
Most trips don’t generate more trash than a grocery store bag can hold, but if you’re emptying beer bottles, bait containers, and other bulky items, a kitchen-sized trash bag should hold your garbage.
Every time I’ve been to a lake or river in the past month, I’ve seen trash strewn around on the bank, and a number of anglers have posted similar sights on social media. It doesn’t take much time or effort to clean up your mess, and if you’re too weak or lazy to haul it away when your trip is over, maybe you should bring your mom along so she’ll clean up after you.
It's not luck if you back it up
Anybody can get lucky. I once made a half-court shot at the buzzer to win a basketball game, but the next 32 times I attempted to duplicate the shot, I failed.
In last week’s Tribune-Herald outdoors column, Centex angler Cody Cox was featured in a photo and story describing his personal best yellow catfish — a 41.3-pounder. This week, he sent me word and a photo of his follow-up attempt, which yielded a 28-pounder.
That’s not luck. That’s consistency.
