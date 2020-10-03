Outdoors: Break out the orange gear, archery season is here

Wildlife biologist Josh Sears says there should be an abundance of deer, thanks to ample rainfall in the spring and early summer, making great conditions for antler development and fawn growth.

He’s also noticed something out of the ordinary — lots of live oak acorns prematurely falling to the ground. “I’m not sure what this means,” he said, “for this food resource that was available throughout the entire season last year.”

Factors like rain or high winds will cause acorns to drop, but not in the kind of numbers that he’s seeing. “My guess is that as the cup was forming in August, there was a dry period that stunted the cups. Then, as higher than normal rains fell in September, the weight of the acorns may have exceeded what the cup could support,” he said.

If this year’s acorn crop falls from the trees early this year, that would create a scenario where deer would be more reliant on feeders and food plots later in the season, making the prospects of finding a deer in your sights a lot better.

Sears says that another possibility would be that deer would move into areas where other types of oak trees and acorns are located. “Places with other acorn producers like post oaks or chinkapins could see an uptick in deer moving in to feed," he said.