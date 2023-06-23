Whenever I can, I buy locally. Whether it's farm-fresh fruits and vegetables from a roadside stand, food from restaurants, feed for livestock from a locally-owned store, arts and crafts from area artists, or outdoor gear, if possible, I want to put my money in the hands of people living around here.

Cole McNew and his family have splashed these pages for nearly 20 years through their hunting and fishing adventures, and since 2019, this young man has been manufacturing his own fishing baits – when he had to come up with an idea for a final project in his dad's economics class. "I had to create a business plan, and I've kept it going since then," he said.

"When I first started making baits, I was using the basic sand cast molds and cheap colorants, and my baits honestly weren’t anything special," he said. But with the support and encouragement of his family, he's upgraded over the years, and his baits now perform as well or better than those you can buy at a store.

Currently, he's got an inventory that includes soft plastics, stickbaits, hog-style baits, spinnerbaits, and jigs, and he's planning to expand to others.

You can see his products on Facebook (Cole McNew) , and you can also contact him directly at 254-292-9675 for more information or to place orders.

Sneaking up and baiting stripers

Lake Whitney pro striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) has been wrapping up his workday lately before most people get settled into theirs. "The striper bite is on fire," he said. "The summer pattern is setting in, but there's still a little springtime bite taking place, too."

Fish are ganging up into big schools and prowling the lake in search of their favorite meal, shad, and he's finding them on submerged humps and channel ledges. Live shad is the go-to bait, but they're also hitting lures. "They're still doing some surface schooling, especially on cloudy mornings, so topwater baits are still in the boat," said Yadon. "We're also getting some good bites on swimbaits and slabs, but I'm transitioning to live bait. We went through a hundred shad this morning by 7:30 and released fifty fish after we'd caught our limit."

Stealth and respect are key ingredients to a successful trip, says Yadon. "The best way to approach a school of feeding stripers is to come in quietly so you don't spook them, and if you're coming up on other boats that are bringing in fish, you can ruin it for everybody by blowing into the area with your big motor running," he said. "Just get upwind and drift into the action."

Sometimes you just gotta work at it

Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King's Catfish Punch Bait) reports that while lots of people are having a hard time catching cats during the spawn, success is a game of inches. "They're in tight places such as rocks along the dam, and thick brushy areas," he said. "They're not feeding, but they'll attack anything that comes close to their nests."

He recommends floating your bait into these areas and being persistent. If you see a likely spot, get just about any bait you can down into the crevices and present it in the most flashy way you can to get mama cat's attention. "They're protecting their eggs and babies, and if you get too close, you're going to get slapped," King said.

He said the catfish should come off the spawn during the next couple of weeks. "Mid-July is when you should start chumming," said King. "Bait out cattle cubes and soured grain to draw them into waters from six to fifteen feet deep, and by the second or third day, you'll have plenty of fish waiting on you."

Battling the Texas heat

Texas summertime heat is brutal, and if you work or play outdoors in 100-plus degree temperatures, not taking precautions to offset the sun's strength can be deadly.

I worked for decades in construction and agriculture, and I've spent my life fishing, hunting, camping, swimming, biking, golfing, and doing other things outdoors through the blast furnace we call Texas summer. I've made some dumb decisions through the years, and fortunately have survived them, but I got to the edge of the cliff a few times.

Hydration and skin protection are keys to staying healthy while outside during a summer day. Water, juice, and sports drinks should be taken in regularly to offset the loss of fluids through perspiration, and applying sunblock and long-sleeved, loose-fitting clothing will help you avoid skin damage. I always wear a hat that I don't care much about and keep it doused with water to help regulate my body temperature.

As cold and refreshing as a beer is, it won't help you stay hydrated. In fact, it works the opposite way, so if you're at the lake or in the back yard knocking back some cold ones, it's a good idea to take in some water along with them.

Most people who work outdoors don't have the luxury of doing their jobs while the sun is down, but anglers can avoid the scorching rays of the sun by fishing in low-light hours. Daybreak and sunset are great times to fish anyway, and overnight trips in summer can be the most productive ones you'll ever have.