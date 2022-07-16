Outdoors: Carp-e diem and other new ideas

Smart people use the benefits of time and experience to rethink the things they believe. Sometimes, those beliefs hold in place, and sometimes they change. When I was a dumb little kid, I heard and believed that certain fish species were "trash" fish. Things like gar, carp, and others were undesirable to catch, much less to consider eating.

But through the years, my thinking on these fish changed as I figured out more about them and the roles they play in area waters. I still haven't sat down to a plateful of gar for dinner, but I've heard from people I trust who tell me they're tasty if prepared right.

My views started changing one summer when I came back to Waco to visit my parents for a couple of weeks, and Dad invited me to go fishing with him and their neighbor Bernie at Koehne Park early the next morning. Carp fishing. At first, I laughed and thought he was joking, but he assured me I'd be hooked if I went with them.

They had gotten so good at catching carp that they didn't wonder "if" they'd catch fish. The question was more about how many and how big. They made their own dough bait from Big Red soda, bran flakes cereal, and livestock range cubes. They'd soak everything together, then form it into a big ball of dough that I swear smelled good enough to eat.

While it was still dark, they set up their poles along the old roadway that bent into the lake and emerged across the way by Speegleville's marina, and along that last straightaway, they'd toss out handfuls of range cubes into the water to chum the fish in.

With dough balls squeezed onto treble hooks, we'd sit there drinking coffee and shooting the breeze until one of the poles bent double. I've caught big fish before, including on offshore saltwater trips, but hooking into a headstrong carp or buffalo that's barreling toward the middle of the lake at full strength while stripping line from my reel was as exciting and strenuous a fight as any. Those same fish I grew up talking bad about. Hooking one and fighting it is like hanging on to a rope attached to an angry bull.

I'm sure I have some other things I'm headstrong about – and just as wrong about. But thanks to Dad, Bernie, and some members of the Lake Waco carp population, I'm more open to seeing other sides.

Healing powers

Lots of Central Texans are packing their beach gear and heading to the coast this month, and if you're going to head all that way, you might as well bring along a pole and some tackle. It's been too long since I've hit the salty shore, but I always dedicate at least a couple of hours out of each day there to do some fishing.

One of my most memorable days involved some pain and suffering, but turned out all right. My buddy and I had waded out underneath a pier and I was throwing a cast net while he was collecting the contents in a bucket. We knew that lots of piers, especially ones that charge anglers to fish off of them, are baited out to attract fish and keep customers happy, and figured we'd find plenty of bait to have for that afternoon's trip.

But with the bait come the predators, and while we were waist-deep by a support pillar, an angler from up above us reeled a 4-foot shark past us while he walked it toward the beach. So with that reminder, we were about to make another cast or two and bug out for the dugout, when suddenly, one of my legs felt like I had stepped into a burning cactus plant.

I knew right away that I had been stung by a jellyfish, and my time throwing the net was done for the day. I needed some immediate relief, but didn't know the treatment for easing the pain from a jellyfish sting, so I went with my gut and walked up the ramp onto the pier and into the bait shop/store/bar & grill. After setting two tall, cold cans of beer on the counter, I told the clerk that one was going in me and the other was getting poured onto my jellyfish sting.

That's when I learned that vinegar is the preferred treatment for jellyfish among locals who live along the beach. Unfortunately, there wasn't any vinegar on the shelves, but she came up with an idea. On the counter was a glass jar with one jumbo pickle and plenty of juice, so I bought the pickle, gave it to the kid behind me in line, and walked away with my green jug of medicine. And the beers, just for backup.

The pickle juice worked like magic, and since we still had a lot of bait in the bucket from my earlier net casting, we headed down the beach, waded out into the surf, and started cranking in fish like nothing had ever happened. The healing power of catching fish is amazing.

All things Brazos

Check out the July issue of Texas Highways Magazine for a feature on the Brazos River by legendary writer Joe Nick Patoski. It covers the entire 800 miles the river travels, from the canyons to the coast, and looks at all the different forms it takes along the way. It covers the stretch through Waco, including a mention of the Tribune-Herald outdoors.