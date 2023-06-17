Two things that go together like peanut butter and jelly are kids and fishing, and on July 8, C.A.S.T. for Kids will bring an amazing event to Lake Brazos (headquartered at McLane Stadium) that’ll give special needs kids and their families a day they’ll never forget.

The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation (C.A.S.T. = Catch A Special Thrill) is a public charity formed in 1991 to pair volunteers with children who have special needs for a day of fishing. Events take place all over the country, and Waco has been one of the host sites for a number of years, drawing in some of the biggest names and personalities in the fishing industry.

Kids and their families are treated to lots of fun, fishing, food, and plenty of celebrations, and the awards ceremony is a must-see. Events typically last a few hours, and volunteers are needed to make the day run smoothly. Volunteers can expect to spend 5-6 hours on site to prepare, provide support during the event, and wrap things up afterward. Kids aged 6-18 are eligible to participate, and the day is designed to make them realize that despite their disabilities, they can achieve success and have a good time doing it.

Retired pro angler Jay Yelas, winner of the 2002 Bassmaster Classic among other achievements, took over as the C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation’s executive director last year, after serving on the board for 10 years. “Amazing things happen at our events when so many good-hearted people volunteer to pour their love out on these children,” he said.

The organization also serves military personnel and their families through similar fishing events, focusing on supporting positive family interactions for transitioning service members.

This is a C.A.S.T. for Kids event designed to provide children with disabilities the opportunity to enjoy a quality outdoor recreational experience through the sport of fishing. Not all locations are conducive to hosting boating events. This event gives participants the opportunity to fish from shore.

For more information on how to participate or volunteer, call Ashley Salome at 254-717-6895.

Red fish, blue water

If you’re planning a trip to the Texas coast this summer, you owe it to yourself to head offshore for some red snapper fishing. The season opened on June 1 in federal waters, and the bite is strong.

I typically book a trip with a charter to take me out to the blue water, and I’ve always returned with my limit. There are plenty of places to choose from, but I’m partial to Dolphin Dock. They offer a variety of packages ranging from five to 30 hour trips, and all the bait and tackle you’ll need is provided. Plus, they’ll clean and bag your fish after returning ashore.

I spoke with the Dolphin Dock manager last week, and learned that they’re looking for deck hands and dock hands.

Closer to shore, good numbers of trout and redfish are being caught from the Port Aransas jetties, and reds are plentiful along the flats. Black drum are biting well on live and dead shrimp.

Surf anglers are catching good numbers of pup sharks from Padre Island, including scalloped hammerheads, blacktips, and Atlantic sharpnose.

Be sure to have proper licensing, including a saltwater endorsement, whether you’re fishing onshore or off.

We’re moving

After more than 20 years of the Tribune-Herald outdoors column gracing your Sunday breakfast table, next week’s piece, and the ones to follow, will begin running in the Saturday edition.