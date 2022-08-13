Outdoors: Catching the sun for only a few bucks

There’s no telling how many thousands of dollars I’ve spent on boats an fishing gear over the years, but you don’t need much more than about twenty bucks to have a successful fishing trip.

A quick trip to a sporting goods store will get you all the equipment you need to catch one of the most fun species around — sunfish. These schooling fish are abundant in area waters, and their aggressive feeding style will make taking some kids out to fish a rewarding time.

They can be found near about any shoreline, whether lake, pond or stream, and a little chumming with bread crumbs or crushed up saltines will draw them in almost without fail. A simple rod and real rigged with a small hook, clamp weight and bobber is all you need, and whether you keep them to eat (they’re very tasty) or just catch and release them, once you attract a school of them, you’ll stay busy rebaiting hooks.

Worms are my go-to bait for sunfish, but they’ll bite about anything. Some folks use kernel corn, which is less messy than getting dirt and worm guts on your hands, making it a good choice for kids who might be squeamish.

There’s no size or bag limit on these scrappy little fish, and kids 16 and younger can fish without a license.

Scoop on doves

Hunting season is about as close to opening up as football season if you count all the preseason preparations like gun cleaning, target practice and scouting hunting grounds.

Longtime Tribune-Herald outdoors contributor and wildlife biologist Josh Sears is predicting a banner year for mourning dove this season. “Water sources will come at a premium, as these fast-traveling migratory birds make it to Texas,” he said.

Food resources will also be a big factor in hunting success, according to Sears. “Sunflower fields (if you can locate them) have been severely stunted,” he said. “Although this is not necessarily good news, it’s not that bad, either. The fields will still show a yield, albeit much less than normal. As the birds find these sweet spots, it will be fast and furious. Also, the downed birds will be easy to find with less vegetation to navigate through in the fields.”

Sears also expects to see white-winged dove in fields that were planted in corn. “the white wings love visiting these areas in times like these because of the combination of bare mineral soil from all the equipment and spillage. Tree lines (usually hackberry and juniper species) in these areas will be absolutely on fire this year,” he said.

Sears advises hunters that white wings hit the fields later in the mornings and earlier in the evenings.

Try this at home

There are lots of different ways to cook fish, but not all of them appeal to me. I don’t think I’ll ever order poached anything in a restaurant, and I sure as heck won’t do anything like that to a perfectly good fish while cooking at home.

My favorite way to cook a good seafood cut is to blacken it. This technique can be tricky, especially if you do it inside the house where smoke alarms will inevitably start singing, but I’ve learned to live with the noise, or have otherwise cooked them in a skillet on the outdoor grill. Here’s the recipe.

Heat a cast iron skillet over high heat for at least 10 minutes so it’s extremely hot.

In a mixing bowl, add two teaspoons each of salt, black pepper, white pepper, cayenne pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, dried thyme and dried oregano. Mix in two tablespoons of paprika and whisk until blended. You can also shake in a little Tony C’s if you want to Cajun it up a little more.

Melt two cups of butter and reserve a half cup for cooking.

Dip four fish fillets (6-8 ounces each) in the butter, then coat them with the seasoning mix. Place them into the skillet and pour a tablespoon of butter on top of each. Cook for about four minutes or until the underside turns black. Flip the fish and cook for two more minutes until fish is flaky.

Serve with rice or fries, your favorite raw vegetables and some crusty bread.