Outdoors: Catcihng up on the latest on catching fish

Covid continues to wreak destruction on not only the world’s health and economic systems, but also on everyday things that people used to take for granted like sporting events, live music, fishing tournaments, weddings, drag boat races (which would be taking place now on Lake Brazos), church services, our education system, and just about everything else.
With many long-time forms of entertainment and pastimes effectively, and in some cases literally, shut down, a lot of people have turned their attention to outdoor activities, causing a toilet paper-like run on items like bicycles, kayaks, fishing gear, and other equipment that enables folks to enjoy outdoor sports.
One thing that surprises newcomers is the cost of having fun outside. Buying kayaks, paddles, life vests, and related equipment for a family of four can easily ring the register to the tune of $3000, and if your interest in paddling is fleeting, that’s a lot of money to drop on a handful of trips.
Thankfully, places like Outdoor Waco offer watercraft rentals for people who want to give it a try, and they can outfit a group with diverse interests and skills with just the right setup.
If you’re new to angling, you’ll notice that fishing equipment also runs a little on the expensive side, and as far as I know, there aren’t any fishing pole rental places around Waco, so ask and shop around for the best quality products at decent prices.
Without a doubt, the mobility that a boat offers significantly improves your odds of catching fish, and another piece of equipment that gives anglers an advantage is an electronic fish finder. When I was a kid, these mainly took the form of a flasher unit that indicated the number of feet between the surface and the bottom, but today, the technology available would make fishing pioneers like Earl Golding and Harley Berg’s eyes bug out. With the right equipment, you can pretty much see everything going on below the surface.
But you don’t have to spend a thousand bucks to make you aware of how deep the water is and whether or not there are fish in the area. For around $100, you can buy a fish finder that’s portable, simple to use, and is effective for both boaters and bank fishermen alike.
Using technology to gain an advantage over prey has been part of human strategy since the first sharpened stone was attached to a stick, and with as little as an everyday cell phone, today’s angler can communicate with others on the lake about fishing action, view a local weather radar to safely avoid getting stuck in dangerous weather, use GPS technology to mark and locate submerged brush piles and other underwater structures, and even view live drone footage to locate likely spots to find fish.
With all that power at my fingertips, shouldn’t I be catching more fish?
Licensed to kill, Texas-style
Dove season is so close that I can almost taste those bacon-wrapped bird breasts already.
Licenses for the 2020-2021 outdoor year went on sale Saturday, and in just over a fortnight, hunters will be posted up in sunflower patches and around stock tanks to try and manage a limit of dove.
September 1 marks the opening of dove season, followed on Oct. 3 by archery season for white-tailed deer and Rio Grande turkey.
Current fishing and hunting licenses expire Aug. 31, unless you purchased a year-from-date fishing license sometime during the past year. A number of licensing options and packages are available, and for the all-around outdoorsman, the Super Combo is the most comprehensive and economical buy.
Make sure to pick up or download a copy of the TPWD Outdoor Annual and become versed in the regulations that have to do with whatever activity and species you’re involved with, because the game wardens will know it front to back and will not show mercy to hunters and anglers violating game and fish laws.
You can get your license at any number of retail outlets, including sporting goods, feed, hardware, convenience, and other stores. They’re also available online through the TPWD website or by phone.
In another technology breakthrough, you can now use a mobile device to show proof of hunting and fishing licenses for activities that do not require tagging or physical stamps.
