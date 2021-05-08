Outdoors: Catfish and water go hand-in-fin

Every living thing on Earth needs water to live. People can go for weeks without food, but after a few days without water, our bodies get dehydrated and organ systems get stressed, and after a few more days, you might as well not buy any green bananas.

In Texas, we have a clear understanding of how important water can be for not only our health, but our ways of life. Drought years not only crisp up the grass in our yards, but also negatively impact our economy. Dried up lakes won’t attract tourists, water restrictions close car washes and other businesses that depend on water to operate, and the ripple effects of these impacts can be felt across both the private and public sectors.

It’s just better when we get enough rain. So far, though, 2021 isn’t shaping up to be a plentiful year. We typically get about 35 inches of rain per year, which, broken down by month, comes out to about 3 inches per month. Of course, we know that the Texas summers are normally dry and hot, which not only fails to add to the rain total, but causes a backslide in lake levels due to higher evaporation rates.

The first three months of 2021 saw the lowest amount of precipitation since 2014, and you have to go way back to find another year starting out this dry. Even the years-long drought-plagued years of 2005-2006 started off wetter.