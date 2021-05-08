Outdoors: Catfish and water go hand-in-fin

Every living thing on Earth needs water to live. People can go for weeks without food, but after a few days without water, our bodies get dehydrated and organ systems get stressed, and after a few more days, you might as well not buy any green bananas.
In Texas, we have a clear understanding of how important water can be for not only our health, but our ways of life. Drought years not only crisp up the grass in our yards, but also negatively impact our economy. Dried up lakes won’t attract tourists, water restrictions close car washes and other businesses that depend on water to operate, and the ripple effects of these impacts can be felt across both the private and public sectors.
It’s just better when we get enough rain. So far, though, 2021 isn’t shaping up to be a plentiful year. We typically get about 35 inches of rain per year, which, broken down by month, comes out to about 3 inches per month. Of course, we know that the Texas summers are normally dry and hot, which not only fails to add to the rain total, but causes a backslide in lake levels due to higher evaporation rates.
The first three months of 2021 saw the lowest amount of precipitation since 2014, and you have to go way back to find another year starting out this dry. Even the years-long drought-plagued years of 2005-2006 started off wetter.
Seeing rain in the forecast might put some folks into gray, muggy moods, but not only are solid rainy spells good for farmers and gardeners, they’re great for fishing. Fresh rains run off into creeks and rivers, then flow into lakes, keeping the ecosystems healthy and keeping the water from stagnating.
If you know anything about fishing, you know to target inflow areas after a rain, where you’ll find fish waiting on whatever bugs, crustaceans, and other prey that get washed in.
I grew up hearing that the catfish bite turns on after a good rainfall when the rivers are running high, and about 90% of the time I’ve fished in those conditions, I’ve found success.
Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait) is a high-water angler, and he says whether you’re fishing a small creek or a big river, an increase in water level makes for great catfishing.
“It’s especially good where the big rivers break out into big lakes,” he said. “The rains wash down worms and all sorts of other things that fish are after.” King says the big spring rains usually coincide with the catfish spawn, and the high water means you might find them anywhere.
“You can catch them in flooded grass and wheat fields when the water gets over the banks,” King said, “and after the water quits running so high, you can find them trapped in water holes far up the rivers and creeks, which makes for awfully good fishing.”
Spawning catfish typically build nests in areas like log jams, undercut banks, rocks, and other hard to reach structure. The catfish spawn in Texas normally runs from May through August, with flatheads continuing into late summer.
High-water fishing can yield good numbers of tasty catfish, but keep safety in mind. Rainy weather means slippery footing, and if you’re in a smaller boat or kayak, the powerful stream flow can overpower your craft.
Fish tips for after the lovin’The white bass and crappie spawn was a memorable and successful one for a lot of anglers around our area, with good limits of each species being reported and bragged about. Chances are, if you went fishing for them more than a few times, you went home with some fish.
With the spawn over and the late spring pattern setting up, whites will be schooling up in the main lake and chasing shad around, often surface-feeding as they corral the balls of bait fish upward to the surface for easier hunting. Crappie tend to hang around a little longer in the same areas they spawned. Look for them in 10-15 feet of water along creek channels, in coves, and around submerged structure.
Best baits are minnows, small jigs and spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and jigging spoons.
Condolences
Condolences to the family and friends of 23 year old Daylan Dixon, who died last week after a jet-ski accident at Lake Waco. Dixon was an avid fisherman and, by all accounts, was a good guy who will be missed.