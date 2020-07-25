Outdoors: Central Texas sharks used to be a thing

Did you know that the very spot you ate breakfast in this morning used to be shark-infested waters?
Around 140 million years ago, most of Texas was covered by the sea, and you don’t have to go any further than Lake Waco to prove it. When I was a kid, a friend told me about finding shark teeth along the lake’s shoreline. This was right after the sting of discovering the truth about Santa, so I was naturally a little skeptical; but after his dad confirmed the story, I decided to go along on a fossil-hunting trip, and through the years, I’ve found a dozen or so fossilized shark teeth in the gravely shore.
Shark teeth are the “superstars” of my fossil hunting efforts, but through my 50-plus years of digging into the Central Texas dirt, I’ve found all sorts of ancient things, mainly in the area’s rocky rivers. I’ve found hundreds of mollusks, ferns and other vegetation imprinted into flat limestone rocks, and even a few fossilized fish skeletons.
Be aware that any fossils, artifacts, or other items you might find on Corps of Engineers property is considered a federally-protected natural resource, and removing those resources is prohibited. I’m hoping the statute of limitations has expired on my shark teeth, but if not, I’ll go throw them back into the lake to avoid any trouble. No need to send anybody out to collect them.
Kayakers and canoers
There’s always a lot going on around Lake Waco in the summer, but with Covid-related numbers barreling in the wrong direction, even more people than usual are choosing outdoor recreation over indoor activities.
If you’re one of those folks who’s on the green side when it comes to water-related sports and activities like fishing and boating, you don’t have to commit a lot of money to have a lot of fun.
Kayaks and canoes are relatively inexpensive ways to get off the shore, and there are a lot of options available to meet your needs, whether you’re out for just a paddle and watching nature pass by, or you want to interact with it using a fishing pole. Whatever you do, make sure you know and follow the rules of the water, especially the safety-related ones. Life preservers can quickly turn into life savers, and like the old saying goes, it’s better to have one and not need it than need one and not have it. Besides, it’s the law that everybody on a craft is required to have one.
Just in time for all those new boats, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the lake, has opened a launch area specifically for kayaks, canoes, and other small craft. The Tribune-Herald’s J.B. Smith recently wrote an excellent piece about the Bosque Park launch zone, which is located below Lake Waco’s dam and spillway.
If you’ve ever launched a canoe or kayak, you know how tricky it can be at first. Finding the right spot can be a challenge, and even a favorable area usually requires a combination of balance and high-energy push-off into the water – so thanks to the Corps and other groups who contributed to getting the project completed.
Lake Waco Corps’ lead park ranger Mike Champagne is pleased with the new ramp, but says his team is not done yet. “We were awarded funds from USACE Headquarters for a Handshake Partnership,” he said, “and we identified four locations to enhance access to the rivers around the lake.”
Two sites were chosen to start with – Bosque Park and Middle Bosque Wildlife Management Area (otherwise known as McLennan Crossing at the end of Barrett Road). The plan for the Middle Bosque Access, according to Champagne, is to expand the parking area and create a gravel launching ramp.
“This will allow folks to launch jon boats in addition to paddle craft,” he said. Work on the ramp began earlier in the year, but heavy springtime rains scuttled plans, and after the lake’s parks reopened, most of their efforts have been focused on managing and maintaining those areas.
“I don’t have an accurate timeline on this ramp’s completion, but we want to get it done soon,” Champagne added.
Hunting drawing
Some of the best public hunting grounds you’ll find are in the Wildlife Management Areas around Lake Waco, and the Corps of Engineers is accepting applications for drawn hunts through Aug. 15.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, this year’s drawing will take place virtually. Corps staff will randomly draw names and assign hunting weeks and locations. Winners will receive their permits by mail, and no substitutions are allowed for hunters listed on the applications or permits. A full set of guidelines can be found on the COE website.
Hunters should submit applications by mail to Waco Lake Project Office, 3801 Zoo Park Drive, Waco, TX 76708 or by email to Michael.j.champagne@usace.army.mil. A liability waiver must also be completed for each hunter listed on the application, according to Corps natural resource specialist Courtney Heuring. The forms can be found at the Lake Waco COE website, and the deadline for receipt is Aug. 15.
Hurricane damage in South Texas
Former Central Texas broadcaster and current Corpus Christi resident Tyler Thorsen battened down the hatches on Friday and is currently riding out Hurricane Hanna, which has been lashing the coast with heavy rain and whipping winds.
Thorsen reported on Saturday that damage so far includes sunken boats, numerous structures and facilities destroyed, and even noted that the T-head on the Bob Hall Pier broke off and washed away.
A live-stream view of Bob Hall Pier showed massive waves crashing over the rails and across the top of the pier’s deck, and other camera views reflected the destruction Thorsen described.
Prayers and good wishes go out to all our coastal denizens.
