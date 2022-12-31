Outdoors: Changes come from goals and attitudes

Nothing changes on New Year's Day except the calendar.

I've never been a New Year's Resolution person. They're usually lofty, unrealistic hopes that fizzle out for most people within the first six weeks of the year, causing us to feel like failures or start rationalizing about why things didn't work out. Then we have the rest of the year to muddle through.

I do believe in setting goals — realistic ones. Things like doing more or less of something, trying a new activity, etc., and with goals, you also need to set up objectives along the way. Create a map or timeline, and formalize it into a system so you can make improvements and adjustments to your life.

COVID turned the world on its head. Everything was upside-down, and people re-evaluated their priorities. People around the world and around our community were sick and dying, and Central Texas even had freezer trucks hauled in to serve as temporary morgues. The way of life we'd been used to had changed, and, like with people who survived the Great Depression, we changed our mindsets, too.

But a lot of good came out of that hard time, too, and most of us learned a little more than we wanted to about ourselves. In the couple of years since, people have made decisions we wouldn't have made without the smack in the face we got from that virus and its offspring.

Every year is tough for everybody at some point, and some hard times last longer than others. Ask anybody you know, and they'll say they're hoping 2023 will be better than 2022. I'm in that club, too. Last year, my life changed in some profound ways – some for worse, and some for the better.

But putting your hopes for happiness in a new calendar year is foolish. You're the same person today that you were a few weeks ago, and overall situations don't change just because you see January on your phone screen. You have to make things happen, and you can't eat a whole honey-baked ham in one swallow. You have to take it down one forkful at a time.

I'm aiming to get outdoors more this year, which is no real surprise since I'm an outdoor writer and lifelong sportsman. I'll have to carve out some time each week to get my feet muddy and my skillet filled in order to reach that goal.

But the most important thing I'm focusing on in 2023 is reconnecting with some friends and family who I haven't spent time with in recent years. So instead of getting home from work, flopping down on the couch, and flipping on the TV, I'll need to get some new habits established.

Now, I'm sure some of my family and friends who're reading this and have resolved to see less of me in the new year will shudder from seeing that I'm gonna be calling them up, but I'm sure we can agree on some middle ground. Maybe we can talk on the phone and they can tell me to leave them alone. That way, both of our goals will get resolved.

Anyway, I hope everybody has a good 2023.

Catfish woes

Catfishing icon Danny King (Danny King's Catfish Punch Bait) says that recent cold temperatures and high winds made him concerned about a shad die-off, but even though those worries weren't realized, they're bound to come along as we head into the coldest time of year in Texas.

"The gizzard shad will go deep, but the threadfins will take a punishing," King said. "Fish will fill their bellies, making it hard to catch them for a while, and it'll make it harder to catch live bait after the kill."

But once those Golden Corral-like feedings are over and digested, catfish will start prowling again. King's signature baits are good alternatives to the natural forage, he says, and the winter months are an excellent time to catch big blue cats, which are plentiful in Lake Waco – and thanks to the slot limit (fish measuring between 30 and 45 inches in length must be released, and one blue 45 inches or longer may be retained daily) – there are plenty of monster-sized blue catfish prowling the shorelines and depths of our local lake.

Lake Waco is currently about 11.5 feet below normal pool, so if you're boating, be watchful for submerged hazards like timber, rocks, sand bars, barbed wire fences from auld lang syne, and other structures.

It’s all about the bass

Lake Whitney pro guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) reports that he's catching a lot of fish on artificial baits around channels in about 45 feet of water. "We're hammering them by dragging baits along, as well as casting into schools," he said. "It's all working, and it's getting better."