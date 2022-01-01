Outdoors: Crazy Texas weather can't stop fishing

I hope you took advantage of the spring-like weather over the past couple weeks and got some good outdoor time in, because this weekend’s reminder that it’s still winter will keep a lot of folks indoors where it’s warm.
But one of the good things about living in Central Texas is that no matter how crazy the weather gets, it usually settles back down after a few days, and we can get back to our routines without worrying too much about what it’s like outside.
The warm spell served to turn fishing on its head, with warming water temperatures causing fish to break from their winter patterns and causing anglers to scratch their heads searching for a bite.
I was able to get on the water a few times during the holidays, and went in with a March mentality, targeting the same areas I do during the spawn, and came away with fish for the freezer on each trip. One interesting note from those trips – I caught some sand bass and largemouth bass that were well on their way to building their eggs for this spring’s spawn.
Simpler way to fishing
There’s plenty to do in the Centex outdoors, and you don’t have to have a lot of experience or spend a lot of money to enjoy your time outside.
If you’re a casual angler or just interested in trying it out, there are some places to go where you’ll have a pretty good chance of catching something for the skillet. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Inland Fisheries Division is busy this winter with its rainbow trout stocking program, and Waco-area waters receiving trout infusions are Buena Vista Lake, Amsler Park Lake, and Nora’s Pond at the Lake Waco Wetlands.
Thousands of these scrappy, tasty fish will be stocked over the next couple of months, and the schedule is available on the TPWD website. During the warmer months of the year, channel catfish are stocked, so there are lots of fish in these small bodies of water.
These are great places to take kids fishing, and you don’t need a lot of expensive gear to have a successful day. Kinds under the age of 17 don’t need a license, and if you set up a friendly competition to see who catches the most, biggest, first, etc., it can add another element to keep them interested. Have a couple of prizes for the top catches, and always have a backup plan in case the fish don’t cooperate.
If you’re a seasoned angler who’s looking to show off your skills, Central Texas is ripe with bass clubs and fishing tournaments, and a quick Google search will put you in touch with the right club for you.
It’s not too late for shooting
Hunters still have some time to punch their tags before the 2021-2022 season ends. The general season wraps up today in the North Zone (Jan. 16 in the South), followed by special youth-only and late seasons that extend deer hunting for another two weeks after the regular season ends.
If you can find any quail, you can hunt them until Feb. 27, and dove season in the Central Zone is open through Jan. 14. Duck season ends on Jan. 30. Small game like squirrel and rabbit do not have closed seasons in our region.
Target shooting is another outdoor option, and challenges people to test their skills against themselves as well as friendly competition with others. It helps develop hand-eye coordination, concentration and focus, and more. Plus, with the right instruction, it teaches the consequences of aiming at something and pulling the trigger.
Our daughter has been around guns all her life, and at a pretty young age, she became a better shot than most grown people I know. She learned safety before anything else, and saw the effects of a bullet hitting pumpkins, watermelons, and other targets. Her first shot was at a well-shaken can of warm water, and when the BB pierced the aluminum, the sight of the spray and can flying end-over-end made a strong impression on her.
Other outdoor activities
If you’re not interested in fishing or shooting, Texas still offers some great outdoor recreation through its state parks, and there are a good number located within an hour or so drive from Waco – including Texas’ first state park, Mother Neff. There are plenty of camping areas, hike and bike trails, archeological sites, and more attractions just waiting for you to arrive.
The outdoor sports are unique in several way. First of all, they’re participatory sports that allow people to take part for a lifetime. Secondly, fishing and hunting are the only sports in our society that literally deal with life and death. Thirdly, in today’s world where it’s not safe to breathe around strangers, the outdoor sports offer a safer way to spend time with others. You’re naturally spread out from each other – at least far enough away to not whack each other when you cast your bait.
It’s a New Year
I’m not big on making resolutions for the new year, but I always have goals of doing better by my family, friends and co-workers, and getting more people involved with the outdoor sports. With the uncertainty surrounding how this latest version of COVID will sling us around before moving on, the second goal will require hard work and imagination. I hope to partner with people and organizations to get more folks going home with mud on their boots in 2022.