Outdoors: Crazy Texas weather can't stop fishing

I hope you took advantage of the spring-like weather over the past couple weeks and got some good outdoor time in, because this weekend’s reminder that it’s still winter will keep a lot of folks indoors where it’s warm.

But one of the good things about living in Central Texas is that no matter how crazy the weather gets, it usually settles back down after a few days, and we can get back to our routines without worrying too much about what it’s like outside.

The warm spell served to turn fishing on its head, with warming water temperatures causing fish to break from their winter patterns and causing anglers to scratch their heads searching for a bite.

I was able to get on the water a few times during the holidays, and went in with a March mentality, targeting the same areas I do during the spawn, and came away with fish for the freezer on each trip. One interesting note from those trips – I caught some sand bass and largemouth bass that were well on their way to building their eggs for this spring’s spawn.

Simpler way to fishing

There’s plenty to do in the Centex outdoors, and you don’t have to have a lot of experience or spend a lot of money to enjoy your time outside.