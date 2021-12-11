Outdoors: Dave Campbell, one of a kind

There's no question that without Dave Campbell, you wouldn't be reading these words right now. Back in 1949, he hired my predecessor, Earl Golding, as a sports writer, and a year later, Earl had shifted his focus to covering the outdoor sports, which he continued doing for 50 years.
Campbell shepherded in this outdoors column, but that's obviously not his claim to fame. The longtime Tribune-Herald sports editor became a Texas sports legend through his iconic Texas Football magazine, which comes out each summer and offers a comprehensive, thorough examination of football teams in Texas, featuring team strengths and outlooks, along with in-depth stories, ranging from the high school to college to pro levels.
I grew up reading the Trib's sports section so when I first waited on the Campbell family while working at a local restaurant, I immediately knew who he was. Eventually they became my regular customers and I always enjoyed their company and appreciated their kindness.
After Golding retired in 1999, the Tribune-Herald outdoors column space mostly consisted of re-runs of his previous columns, and eventually was replaced with outdoors columnists from Dallas and Austin picked up off the wire.
In 2001, I convinced the Trib's editors to let me take a shot at writing a column that focused on local people, places and happenings, and this year marked my 20th anniversary behind the desk. I've gotten a lot of feedback — mostly positive — and appreciate it all. But the best review I've ever gotten came about a decade ago at a grocery store when I looked over and saw Dave Campbell.
I went over and introduced myself and sure enough, he remembered me from the restaurant. We caught up for a minute or two and then I thanked him for starting and supporting the outdoors column, and told him I had stepped into the job after Earl retired. He replied with four words, which were more meaningful than if somebody had given an hourlong tribute. He simply said, "I enjoy your copy."
Now, as a non-trained journalist, I'm not familiar with a lot of newspaper-related terms. Before I wrote my first column, the sports editor told me, if I'm remembering right, that I had five column inches of space. I asked him what that translates to in English, and he said to just write about 500 words.
But that day in the grocery store, I knew exactly what Mr. Campbell was telling me, and those four words washed through me the same as if Paul McCartney had told me he enjoyed my singing.
A few years later, my daughter happened to become friends with Dave's granddaughter, and I got to reconnect with the Campbell family. We saw each other at school events, took the kids to movies, concerts, restaurants, etc. and kept in touch online.
I was saddened to get the news on Friday from Dave and Reba's daughter Julie that he had passed away, but was comforted by the fact that he was at home with people he loved.
Thank you, Dave Campbell, from the Central Texas outdoors community, and thanks with an added layer of gratitude and love from my family to yours.
Catching the rainbow
Saturday's blustery winds kept most folks off area lakes, but for those fishing smaller bodies of water, the wind was just an aggravation — and if you were catching fish like me, you quickly forgot the wind was even blowing.
I headed out to one of the community lakes that receives trout stockings from Texas Parks & Wildlife's Inland Fisheries biologists and within 45 minutes of dropping my first bait into the water, I was headed home with five scrappy rainbow trout.
Trout will bite a variety of baits, from live to natural to artificial. I used a simple panfish rig — a slip cork with a split shot and small hook. I brought along some live worms and Gulp! corn bait, and the hooks had barbs on the shaft to hold the bait in place, making sure that the whole hook stayed covered.
I got a couple of bites on the worms, but the other pole soon established itself as the one I was going to be using. It took me a few missed bites before I figured out I should be more patient and let them run with it as long as they wanted, and to set the hook about two seconds after the bobber had gone under.
None of the fish swallowed the hook, but trout are a pretty fragile fish and most don't survive catch and release, but all the fish on my stringer were eating size. To clean trout, scrape the backside of a knife along the back and sides from tail to head. Then, run a sharp knife from the anus up to the throat, clean out the guts, and cut off the head. Using your thumbnail, scrape the spine to remove excess blood and rinse the fish thoroughly inside and out.
Trout are good cooked in a variety of ways and there are plenty of recipes online. I'm going to put these skin side down in a cast iron skillet with butter and seasonings, then squeeze in a little lemon juice and let it cook for about five minutes, spooning some liquid onto the fish occasionally. After cooking, the bones typically pull out easily and in one piece, and the meat will slide off the skin.
There are special regulations for community lakes, including no more than two poles per person allowed and no minimum length limit, but a bag limit of five trout per angler. Anglers who are 17 and older are required to have a valid fishing license. Check the TPWD website for more information.