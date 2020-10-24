Outdoors: Deer season a welcome sight; catching wild critters; Mistake Buck Chili

Let’s all work toward making sure that 2020 is an asterisk in the history books and not the beginning of a long chapter.

Catching critters

Hunters and anglers tend to see more snakes and other wildlife than most people. Simple logic would tell you that the more time you spend in wild habitats, the better your odds of encountering wild critters.

But there are plenty of snakes, foxes, skunks, raccoons, and other animals all around Central Texas — including in every neighborhood. Most of the time, they’re not seen because they’re mostly active at night. Set up a trail camera in your yard and you’d be surprised what makes its way through.

Snakes are the most common and most understood of urban wildlife. A lot of people think that a snake is on the verge of chasing and attacking them, and assume that the snake’s first instinct is to bite.

I’m not here to explain the benefits and harmlessness of most snakes, but I will say that the best thing to do when you encounter snakes is to leave them alone, spray them with a water hose, or call someone to relocate them. You can’t get bitten or hit by a ricochet if you step back and wait for it to be taken away.