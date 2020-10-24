Outdoors: Deer season a welcome sight; catching wild critters; Mistake Buck Chili

Deer camp is a tradition as long and storied as Thanksgiving dinner and opening Christmas presents. And this year, those traditions will look a lot different for a lot of people.
The latest virus numbers nationwide indicate a surge in the wrong direction, and with a quarter-million Americans dead and nearly 10 million total infections reported since February, anybody who denies the seriousness of this virus should spend the holidays alone.
Hunters will have to make some adjustments to their routines, but just as sure as the sun rises, deer camps will be operational when the season opens on Nov. 7. Memories and legends will grow out of this year’s hunts just like every other year, and the meat will taste just as good and the mounts will hang just as impressively as in any other year.
Another tradition this time of year is the sight-in. After sitting through the off-season, a rifle needs a little conditioning prior to that first shot being squeezed off, and one of the best-known places in Central Texas to tune up your weapon is the Central Texas Rifle & Pistol Club.
The club is holding its 56th annual sight-in and gun show this weekend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 384 Range Road in China Spring, just off Wortham Bend Road. Cost is $10 per rifle, and proceeds go to fund a local scholarship. There are plenty of other gun ranges and clubs across Central Texas that offer sight-ins, and a quick Google search will get you what you’re after.
Let’s all work toward making sure that 2020 is an asterisk in the history books and not the beginning of a long chapter.
Catching critters
Hunters and anglers tend to see more snakes and other wildlife than most people. Simple logic would tell you that the more time you spend in wild habitats, the better your odds of encountering wild critters.
But there are plenty of snakes, foxes, skunks, raccoons, and other animals all around Central Texas — including in every neighborhood. Most of the time, they’re not seen because they’re mostly active at night. Set up a trail camera in your yard and you’d be surprised what makes its way through.
Snakes are the most common and most understood of urban wildlife. A lot of people think that a snake is on the verge of chasing and attacking them, and assume that the snake’s first instinct is to bite.
I’m not here to explain the benefits and harmlessness of most snakes, but I will say that the best thing to do when you encounter snakes is to leave them alone, spray them with a water hose, or call someone to relocate them. You can’t get bitten or hit by a ricochet if you step back and wait for it to be taken away.
Central Texas has a number of folks who will gladly come and remove unwanted snakes for you, and many won’t charge you a dime. Gordon Norrell is one of those people. He’s been working with reptiles since 1955, and if there’s a snake to be caught, he can do it. He’s obviously got plenty of good stories, and next week’s Tribune-Herald outdoor column will feature him and some of his services and tales.
In the meantime, if you have an unwanted snake in your garage, yard, or elsewhere on your place, call Norrell at 479-244-0553.
He also said that if you’re looking at a rattlesnake and haven’t memorized his number yet, most police departments have his number and can call him for you.
Mistake Buck Chili
Last week’s column focused a lot on food and cooking, and there wasn’t space for all of the recipes, so I opted to save Tyler Thorsen’s “Mistake Buck Chili” recipe for this week’s edition so it could stand alone, majestically, and also be easier to clip out and put into your cookbook.
The name itself is intriguing enough. The dish got its name because Thorsen thought the deer he was shooting was an old, beat-up doe. “My friend Veronica Heistermann has a 500-acre family ranch in Hebbronville,” he said. “Each family member is allowed to take one trophy buck per season, and they also lease it out.”
Most hunters on the lease are also after trophies, so the place has become overrun with does. “A few years ago, Veronica decided to let a longtime friend, who we’ll call ‘Roadkill Willie’, shoot a doe,” Thorsen said. “We went back by the feeder and what looked like a beat-up old sickly doe was there, and Veronica decided that one should be taken. An environmental biologist who shall remain nameless concurred, so Roadkill set up to shoot.”
Thorsen says that in retrospect, the deer was probably conditioned to come to the truck for range cubes, but before it could get any closer, Willie dispatched it with a clean, quick shot. “To our surprise, it was a beat-up sickly button buck,” he said. “We all felt sick about it, but the deed was done.”
After making chili with the “mistake” buck, the recipe was born and named. Thorsen even wrote a haunting song to sing while you’re cooking it.
Unfortunately, after writing about how Mistake Buck Chili got its name, I’ve run out of space again. Check out next Sunday’s Tribune-Herald outdoors column for the recipe and more.
