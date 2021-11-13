Outdoors: Deer season gets started with a bang

King says the shad have been solid around the shoreline, adding that they were so thick, he could reach out and slap the water and knock some bait fish onto the bank. As usual, his bait of choice is his own Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait.

Long-time Tribune-Herald outdoors contributor and pro striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) is also working to figure out what the fish are up to, and he has been busy chasing big schools of striped bass around Lake Whitney with the help of some friends.

“The gulls are migrating in along with the cold fronts,” Yadon said, “and they’re excellent indicators of where the fish are feeding. The summer heat has finally broken, and as the water cools off, the fish are becoming more and more active.”

This is the time of year when fish are building up body fat to get them through the winter and give them energy for the spring spawning season. “We had a tremendous shad hatch,” said Yadon, “the best I’ve seen in years. The fish are fattening themselves up on all the shad and will be building eggs and taking in as many calories as they can.”