Outdoors: Deion Sanders, ballplayer, footballer and fisherman

I used to hate Deion Sanders. I didn't hate him personally, I just didn't like the things he did on the field to make me and my Cowboys miserable. Not only was he an amazing athlete, but he also had a showboat style that added a little extra sting when he'd intercept a pass or run back a punt for a touchdown.

That all changed when he signed a contract with Dallas, and suddenly the celebrations and taunts were like icing on a cake. He quickly became one of my favorite players to watch, and his only off-the-field issue was getting arrested for fishing.

It was back in June of 1996, and Sanders was trespassing on restricted airport property when the arrest happened. In his defense, he said, "I'm sorry, but they were biting." He added that he'd only been there ten minutes and had already caught ten fish.

Fast forward 25 years, and Sanders is not only still fishing, but he's back in Dallas and back in the spotlight. But instead of trouble, Sanders found victory in fishing, winning the Bassmaster Celebrity Fishing Tournament last Wednesday on Lake Ray Roberts, the site of this year's Bassmaster Classic — dubbed the Super Bowl of fishing.