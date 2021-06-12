Outdoors: Deion Sanders, ballplayer, footballer and fisherman

I used to hate Deion Sanders. I didn't hate him personally, I just didn't like the things he did on the field to make me and my Cowboys miserable. Not only was he an amazing athlete, but he also had a showboat style that added a little extra sting when he'd intercept a pass or run back a punt for a touchdown.
That all changed when he signed a contract with Dallas, and suddenly the celebrations and taunts were like icing on a cake. He quickly became one of my favorite players to watch, and his only off-the-field issue was getting arrested for fishing.
It was back in June of 1996, and Sanders was trespassing on restricted airport property when the arrest happened. In his defense, he said, "I'm sorry, but they were biting." He added that he'd only been there ten minutes and had already caught ten fish.
Fast forward 25 years, and Sanders is not only still fishing, but he's back in Dallas and back in the spotlight. But instead of trouble, Sanders found victory in fishing, winning the Bassmaster Celebrity Fishing Tournament last Wednesday on Lake Ray Roberts, the site of this year's Bassmaster Classic — dubbed the Super Bowl of fishing.
The Classic kicked off on Friday, and was followed up by a two-hour weather delay on Saturday morning. Steve Kennedy led the pack after Day One with a total of five fish weighing 23 pounds, but after the thunderstorms passed through and anglers got back on the lake Saturday morning, a number of competitors expressed concern about prospects for the second round, saying the storms had changed the conditions so much that what had worked in the practice round and on Friday probably wouldn't produce the same results.
Like Lake Waco and other area reservoirs, Lake Ray Roberts is inundated with floodwaters, and the key to success early Saturday was flipping soft plastic baits into flooded trees and bushes. As I am writing this column and watching the Fox Sports live coverage, I've decided that as soon as I wrap up my work here, I'm going to see if I can emulate the success of guys like Chris Jones, who hooked a nice bass that then wove its way through and around a flooded bush. Jones, lying on his stomach with both arms in the water up to his shoulders, finally unwound the fish and put it into the live well.
I don't want to emulate all of what he had to do, but I'll be hunting down big bass in the flooded brush line along what used to be the Lake Waco shoreline.
The top 25 finishers from Saturday go on to compete for the title on Sunday. To track the leaderboard and find other information, visit bassmaster.com.
Taking stock ... of fish
Texas Parks and Wildlife biologists are still stocking neighborhood lakes throughout the region with channel catfish big enough to keep and eat. Buena Vista Lake in Waco is among the community lakes being stocked on a regular basis through the summer and into early fall.
Kids under the age of 17 fish for free (no license required). Check the TPWD website for more information.
Fishing chums
Seasoned anglers can spot high-percentage spots where fish are likely to be found, and putting your bait into these areas will increase your chances of catching. Another way to improve your odds is to sweeten the water, so to speak.
Chumming an area ahead of time will attract and hold fish, and the more often you bait the place out, the longer they'll stick around. Popular things to use for chum include dog or cat food, sweet livestock feed, cattle range cubes and soured grain.
To make soured grain, cover a bucket of chicken scratch with water, then mix a beer or yeast packet in and cover it for a few weeks, checking occasionally to make sure there are still a few inches of water above the grain level. The nastier it gets, the more effectively it'll attract fish. I use rubber gloves to distribute this stuff.
Then, when you show up to your spot to fish, toss a few more handfuls of the chum into the water to get their attention.